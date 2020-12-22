Letters to Santa - Mrs. Schleusner (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
This year and the year before was very tuff but we got back in school. I hope we won’t be home schoolling. I would like Just Dance 2021 Switch game, Lego ship build, a toy titanic, and new shoes. Are flying reindeers real? Do you have a snowbank to put your money in?
Kipton C.
***
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Ana. I am 7 years old. I have a favorite color is pink. What is your favorite doler? I am in Mrs. Schleusner in clss. I wate a TOW baby haster’s a boy and a girls haster’s and sum hare feed book and a question can you give my mom a good christmas and one more question can you give my sister a cocmelen toy’s.
From,
Ana
***
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Asia and what I want for Christmas is I want a doll house and lip glass. I am in second grade in Mrs. Schleusners class. How old are you? I will make cookies for you. I also want play doh too. How many elfs do you have Santa?
From,
Asia
***
Dear Santa,
Please can I have a remote control backho with all sorts of atachmets? Santa why do we give on Christmas? What I need is family santa the next thing I want is a remote control tractor with a farm set. With all sorts of misherre. Thanks for aveything Santa Clase.
From,
Aiden
***
Dear Santa,
Iv ben good this year, and I hope I get sum good things this year. I wont a tiny broom and a amungus pellow, and a amungus sweeter, and howweels. Do the reindeer ever get tired? I live in Britt Iwa.
From,
Kyson
***
Dear Santa,
I’m 8 years old and my name is Violet and I live in Britt. I have been very good. I want a new toy and it’s name is a wolf please. I also want air pods please and a toy cat please. Is Rudolf real? How old are all the reindeer? How old is Mrs. Clause? How many elf’s do you have?
From,
Violet
***
Dear Santa,
I have ben good this year. I hope to get some slime stuff. I know how much my mom hates slime. When I have ben noty is when my brother is mean to me. Snowflack will tell you. When was Rudolf born? I need some closes. I am in 2nd grade Mrs. Schleusner class. I go to West Hancock. I live in woden. I am eight years old.
From,
Avery
***
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I am in second grade in Mrs. Schleusners class. I want a dog really bad but my mom siad that is to much work so I was wandering if you would get me a hoverboard for Christmas. Bht I have a quishton is your jaket worm?
From,
Eliza
***
Dear Santa,
I ned a play station for mom and me and papa. I was good a lote so was my mom. My cat was good. Avre body was good in my famle. I want a toy car.
From,
Mitchell
***
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Alex, and Im 8 years old. I’v been good this year, and I’v helped people cheer up when they are crying. I am from Cristle Lake. I need a xbox for my grandparents. I need a train for my brother. What do rain deer do everyday?
From,
Alex
***
Dear Santa,
Hello my name is Tayten. I am 8 years old I have been good. I need a new headset because my brother uses mine. I want new clothes please. I want a new charger because mine broke. I have a question does my mom make good cookies as Mrs. Claus?
From Tayten
***
Dear Santa,
I am 8 years old. I want a Ipod for christmas. I need new pars uf shoes. I want a tv. How do the reindeer fly? I need new pants. I want a cat for Christmas. How do you fly so fast?
From,
Tamara
***
Dear Santa,
I hav ben very good this year. My name is Sawyer and I am seven years old and I wont a game for my switch. Marey Chismas Santa.
From,
Sawyer
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryilee and I relly want an Ipod and I have wanted one for a varey long time. I live in Britt I promes I will back cookies and I will get carets for the reindeer. Do you get full of all those cookies?
From,
Ryilee
***
Dear Santa,
Hoow are you? I hope you git the letr. Plese give me a LOL Doll and a Borbee? Plese? Enthene you wunt??.
From,
Emma