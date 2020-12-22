 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Schleusner (2nd grade) - West Hancock
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Schleusner (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Letters to Santa-8
Dear Santa,

This year and the year before was very tuff but we got back in school. I hope we won’t be home schoolling. I would like Just Dance 2021 Switch game, Lego ship build, a toy titanic, and new shoes. Are flying reindeers real? Do you have a snowbank to put your money in?

Kipton C.

***

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Ana. I am 7 years old. I have a favorite color is pink. What is your favorite doler? I am in Mrs. Schleusner in clss. I wate a TOW baby haster’s a boy and a girls haster’s and sum hare feed book and a question can you give my mom a good christmas and one more question can you give my sister a cocmelen toy’s.

From,

Ana

***

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Asia and what I want for Christmas is I want a doll house and lip glass. I am in second grade in Mrs. Schleusners class. How old are you? I will make cookies for you. I also want play doh too. How many elfs do you have Santa?

From,

Asia

***

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a remote control backho with all sorts of atachmets? Santa why do we give on Christmas? What I need is family santa the next thing I want is a remote control tractor with a farm set. With all sorts of misherre. Thanks for aveything Santa Clase.

From,

Aiden

***

Dear Santa,

Iv ben good this year, and I hope I get sum good things this year. I wont a tiny broom and a amungus pellow, and a amungus sweeter, and howweels. Do the reindeer ever get tired? I live in Britt Iwa.

From,

Kyson

***

Dear Santa,

I’m 8 years old and my name is Violet and I live in Britt. I have been very good. I want a new toy and it’s name is a wolf please. I also want air pods please and a toy cat please. Is Rudolf real? How old are all the reindeer? How old is Mrs. Clause? How many elf’s do you have?

From,

Violet

***

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year. I hope to get some slime stuff. I know how much my mom hates slime. When I have ben noty is when my brother is mean to me. Snowflack will tell you. When was Rudolf born? I need some closes. I am in 2nd grade Mrs. Schleusner class. I go to West Hancock. I live in woden. I am eight years old.

From,

Avery

***

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I am in second grade in Mrs. Schleusners class. I want a dog really bad but my mom siad that is to much work so I was wandering if you would get me a hoverboard for Christmas. Bht I have a quishton is your jaket worm?

From,

Eliza

***

Dear Santa,

I ned a play station for mom and me and papa. I was good a lote so was my mom. My cat was good. Avre body was good in my famle. I want a toy car.

From,

Mitchell

***

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Alex, and Im 8 years old. I’v been good this year, and I’v helped people cheer up when they are crying. I am from Cristle Lake. I need a xbox for my grandparents. I need a train for my brother. What do rain deer do everyday?

From,

Alex

***

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Tayten. I am 8 years old I have been good. I need a new headset because my brother uses mine. I want new clothes please. I want a new charger because mine broke. I have a question does my mom make good cookies as Mrs. Claus?

From Tayten

***

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I want a Ipod for christmas. I need new pars uf shoes. I want a tv. How do the reindeer fly? I need new pants. I want a cat for Christmas. How do you fly so fast?

From,

Tamara

***

Dear Santa,

I hav ben very good this year. My name is Sawyer and I am seven years old and I wont a game for my switch. Marey Chismas Santa.

From,

Sawyer

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryilee and I relly want an Ipod and I have wanted one for a varey long time. I live in Britt I promes I will back cookies and I will get carets for the reindeer. Do you get full of all those cookies?

From,

Ryilee

***

Dear Santa,

Hoow are you? I hope you git the letr. Plese give me a LOL Doll and a Borbee? Plese? Enthene you wunt??.

From,

Emma

***

Dear Santa,

I wood like Transformes, and dinasors. I wood like to now ware you live do you live in the north pool or the sathe pool. Can you wake me up wen you come to my home so I can see you and aks you qestins ubout pagoris.

From,

Parker

SANTA FUN FACT

Different parts of the world leave different treats for Santa.

After departing from American skies, Santa is treated to different gifts and treats around the world.

In Australia and the United Kingdom, kids leave out sherry and mince pies. Swedish kids leave rice porridge. And Santa can expect an even greater surprise in Ireland upon his arrival: a pint of Guinness (beer).

– Source: The Daily Meal

