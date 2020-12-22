Letters to Santa - Mrs. Schleusner (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

This year and the year before was very tuff but we got back in school. I hope we won’t be home schoolling. I would like Just Dance 2021 Switch game, Lego ship build, a toy titanic, and new shoes. Are flying reindeers real? Do you have a snowbank to put your money in?

Kipton C.

***

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Ana. I am 7 years old. I have a favorite color is pink. What is your favorite doler? I am in Mrs. Schleusner in clss. I wate a TOW baby haster’s a boy and a girls haster’s and sum hare feed book and a question can you give my mom a good christmas and one more question can you give my sister a cocmelen toy’s.

From,

Ana

***

Dear Santa,