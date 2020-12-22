Letters to Santa - Mrs. Savoy (1st grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

How do your raindeer fly? I want a puzzle for Christmas. I need new shoes. I am going to leave the raindeer some carrots and cookies and milk for you Santa. What have you been doing? What has your raindeer been doing?

Love,

Payton

***

Dear Santa,

How do your reedre fly? I want a Lego set. I need shoes. I will get some coches mak and carts.

Love Blake

***

Dear Santa,

Have your elves ben bizi? I need shrts. I want a dr bac. I will liv koocs and met.

Love,

Noah

***

Dear Santa,