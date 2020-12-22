Letters to Santa - Mrs. Savoy (1st grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
How do your raindeer fly? I want a puzzle for Christmas. I need new shoes. I am going to leave the raindeer some carrots and cookies and milk for you Santa. What have you been doing? What has your raindeer been doing?
Love,
Payton
***
Dear Santa,
How do your reedre fly? I want a Lego set. I need shoes. I will get some coches mak and carts.
Love Blake
***
Dear Santa,
Have your elves ben bizi? I need shrts. I want a dr bac. I will liv koocs and met.
Love,
Noah
***
Dear Santa,
How do you get majick Santa? I want a football ok. I need a cot for Christmas. I will leave cookes for you Santa pleas get a puppy for me.
Love,
Owen
***
Dear Santa,
I want thre mot car. I need cloz. What do your randr et?
Love,
Mackenzie
***
Dear Santa,
Wich Randir will gide yor sla? I want a fone. I need a new haat. I will lev kookies and kerits for t Randir.
Love,
Oliver
***
Dear Santa,
How can you git in the has? I want a fon. How can you wrk at the no North. I wil lev kakes.
Love,
Charlie
***
Dear Santa,
I see santa in my haws when I am in my bed. Santa bring us the toois to hans. I wont u dog.
Love,
Alexia
***
Dear Santa,
How do you see us? I wot a Atv. I ned shoz. How do you make tois? I will lev jokes and mek.
Love,
Claire
***
Dear Santa,
I wont to get a ten do switch and a puppy and a cat and a toe and a grinch toe and a eve santo. I will give you sun coces santo. I ned pants and muo sox and meoc and nuo shos. My big sistr wons a puppy.
Love,
Jakelyn
***
Dear Santa,
Ho do your raders fliy? I wot a toey semiy a big semiy hot a little semiy a big ojra three ogru ples Santa. You are osum. I haf ban a good boey. I will lef a coockey for you.
Love,
Riddic
***
Dear Santa,
Haw is the rander deen? I giv you a cosand a coocke. I a mie simi that I can divo I need a dog because my do is because lonle.
Love,
Levi
***
Dear Santa,
When do you leve the North poall? I need a woch and I want a glod and a lego set. I want a Shrak mask. I will leve you cookies and malik.
Love,
Halle
***
Dear Santa,
I hava a question hlaw does your els moof fast? I want a beenten tres I will lev you sum melck and cuces I need a cooot.
Love,
Merrick
***
Dear Santa,
How are the rander doing? I wont a fish. I need shoos. I need maccks.
Love,
Zaydin P.
***
Dear Santa,
How do the evs move? I want some more plushes. I need a cat. I will leve cookies.
Love,
Jordan C.
***
Dear Santa,
How are chipy and sprikul doing? Are they good? I want nallpollish. I need chickenfed. I will leve chocolate.
Love,
Olivia
***
Dear Santa,
How do the roder fly? For Christmas I want a iron. I need pig and elft boos. I will lev cooks for you, Christmas terry cooks, and a light BoB.
Love,
Kase
***
Dear Santa,
What do you fede your rander? I want a vare vare vare big hrshe bar! I need dog good for my dog BoBo. I need cat toys for soks. I need cat food for soks. I will leve cookies and milk for Santa clos this yer.
Love,
Collin
***
Dear Santa,
I have a question for you? How bo your raddeer fly? I need a new mask. I wont a o.m.g. Doll and a blue teeth moskis man. I will leev you cookies and milk.
Love,
Kayle N.
***
Deer Santa,
I have a question for you. How do the rander fly? Santa I want red and yellow clees. I need some fish foods and a gins football and a bars foot ball hlmis. We will lev a cooke for you santa.
Love,