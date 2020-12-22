 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Savoy (1st grade) - West Hancock

Letters to Santa-6
Shutterstock image

Dear Santa,

How do your raindeer fly? I want a puzzle for Christmas. I need new shoes. I am going to leave the raindeer some carrots and cookies and milk for you Santa. What have you been doing? What has your raindeer been doing?

Love,

Payton

***

Dear Santa,

How do your reedre fly? I want a Lego set. I need shoes. I will get some coches mak and carts.

Love Blake

***

Dear Santa,

Have your elves ben bizi? I need shrts. I want a dr bac. I will liv koocs and met.

Love,

Noah

***

Dear Santa,

How do you get majick Santa? I want a football ok. I need a cot for Christmas. I will leave cookes for you Santa pleas get a puppy for me.

Love,

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

I want thre mot car. I need cloz. What do your randr et?

Love,

Mackenzie

***

Dear Santa,

Wich Randir will gide yor sla? I want a fone. I need a new haat. I will lev kookies and kerits for t Randir.

Love,

Oliver

***

Dear Santa,

How can you git in the has? I want a fon. How can you wrk at the no North. I wil lev kakes.

Love,

Charlie

***

Dear Santa,

I see santa in my haws when I am in my bed. Santa bring us the toois to hans. I wont u dog.

Love,

Alexia

***

Dear Santa,

How do you see us? I wot a Atv. I ned shoz. How do you make tois? I will lev jokes and mek.

Love,

Claire

***

Dear Santa,

I wont to get a ten do switch and a puppy and a cat and a toe and a grinch toe and a eve santo. I will give you sun coces santo. I ned pants and muo sox and meoc and nuo shos. My big sistr wons a puppy.

Love,

Jakelyn

***

Dear Santa,

Ho do your raders fliy? I wot a toey semiy a big semiy hot a little semiy a big ojra three ogru ples Santa. You are osum. I haf ban a good boey. I will lef a coockey for you.

Love,

Riddic

***

Dear Santa,

Haw is the rander deen? I giv you a cosand a coocke. I a mie simi that I can divo I need a dog because my do is because lonle.

Love,

Levi

***

Dear Santa,

When do you leve the North poall? I need a woch and I want a glod and a lego set. I want a Shrak mask. I will leve you cookies and malik.

Love,

Halle

***

Dear Santa,

I hava a question hlaw does your els moof fast? I want a beenten tres I will lev you sum melck and cuces I need a cooot.

Love,

Merrick

***

Dear Santa,

How are the rander doing? I wont a fish. I need shoos. I need maccks.

Love,

Zaydin P.

***

Dear Santa,

How do the evs move? I want some more plushes. I need a cat. I will leve cookies.

Love,

Jordan C.

***

Dear Santa,

How are chipy and sprikul doing? Are they good? I want nallpollish. I need chickenfed. I will leve chocolate.

Love,

Olivia

***

Dear Santa,

How do the roder fly? For Christmas I want a iron. I need pig and elft boos. I will lev cooks for you, Christmas terry cooks, and a light BoB.

Love,

Kase

***

Dear Santa,

What do you fede your rander? I want a vare vare vare big hrshe bar! I need dog good for my dog BoBo. I need cat toys for soks. I need cat food for soks. I will leve cookies and milk for Santa clos this yer.

Love,

Collin

***

Dear Santa,

I have a question for you? How bo your raddeer fly? I need a new mask. I wont a o.m.g. Doll and a blue teeth moskis man. I will leev you cookies and milk.

Love,

Kayle N.

***

Deer Santa,

I have a question for you. How do the rander fly? Santa I want red and yellow clees. I need some fish foods and a gins football and a bars foot ball hlmis. We will lev a cooke for you santa.

Love,

Dane

***

Dere Santa,

I want a shlick horse brne and I want the shlick horse house. and it comes with a little brne. I need a horse hotel and a ledrop. I will live you a coocke a crimis coocke.

Love,

Molly T.

***

Dear Santa,

Haw lod are you?

I want a dog.

I ned a ckar.

Love,

Angelyn

SANTA FUN FACT

Stockings were once stuffed with gifts for Santa.

Santa is known for leaving gifts in stockings and under the tree for good boys and girls.

But before setting out milk and cookies became a tradition, families used to hang stockings by the chimney and stuff them with presents for Santa when he arrived.

– Source: The Daily Meal

