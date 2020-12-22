Letters to Santa - Mrs. Reisma (kindergarten) - West Hancock

I have been very good this year. I have been cleaning up the toy room, my room and the living room for my mom. Please bring my baby brother some tractor toys. He is 2 yrs old.

Love, Charlotte

***

Dear Santa,

How do the reindeer stay warm? I want a sleeping mask for Cristmas. What do you like to eat for cookies. My name is Addie. Me and my granny cleaned my paly room, kitchen and a little bit of the dinning room. I wish I can see you in the night but I have to sleep the whole night. I think I might see you at the fire station. I miss you and love you right now.

From,

Addie

***

Dear Santa Claus

What cookies do you like. I would like LoL dolls. I left carrots for your reindeer. You can go out my back door. What kind of cookies do you like. I cleaned up my room. I cleaned up the basement. I helped my mom put the clothes in the washer and dryer.

Sincerly,