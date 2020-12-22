Letters to Santa - Mrs. Reisma (kindergarten) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! What cookie do you like? I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas can you please bring me a baby doll that moves her head?
Love,
Trinlee
***
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeers? How old are you? How are you doing? How many elves do you have? I’ve been very good I’ve not been naughty this year. You can get in through our chimney. I want a drone for Christmas. Do you ever shave your beard. How is Mrs. Claus.
Sincerely,
Kruz
***
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeer. I would like a horse. I will leave some cookies. I am very good this year. What do you feed your raindeer. I am going to have a baby brother. What kind of cookies do you like. How is Mrs. Claws.
Sincerely,
Eloise
***
Dear Santa,
Hi, my name Jagger. My favorite color is black. Where do your raindeer sleep? I want a drone for Cristmas. I was very very good this Cristmas. How are the elves doing? Do you dip your cookies in milk? How is Mrs. Claus doing?
Sincerely,
Jagger
***
Dear Santa,
This is Lucas. I live in Britt Iowa. How do your reindeer fly? What is your favorite cookie? What kind of frosting do you like on your cookie? How are you warm in the north pole? How do you carry such a big bag? My biggest gift this year is a xbox 2 S. How do you have shch a big beard? I’ve been very good this year!
Sincerely your best boy,
Lucas
***
Dear Santa Claus,
What kind of cookies do you like? I will leave some cookies and a card for you in the living where you leave presents and candy.
I would like and LOL ball because they are fun.
I have been very good this year. I have been cleaning up the toy room, my room and the living room for my mom. Please bring my baby brother some tractor toys. He is 2 yrs old.
Love, Charlotte
***
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer stay warm? I want a sleeping mask for Cristmas. What do you like to eat for cookies. My name is Addie. Me and my granny cleaned my paly room, kitchen and a little bit of the dinning room. I wish I can see you in the night but I have to sleep the whole night. I think I might see you at the fire station. I miss you and love you right now.
From,
Addie
***
Dear Santa Claus
What cookies do you like. I would like LoL dolls. I left carrots for your reindeer. You can go out my back door. What kind of cookies do you like. I cleaned up my room. I cleaned up the basement. I helped my mom put the clothes in the washer and dryer.
Sincerly,
Izabell
***
Dear Santa,
My question is how do your raindear fly. For a Christmas preasent I want a nerf gun set. For the raindear I leave them carets and for Santa I leave him cookies and milk.
From: Indy
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Emberly. How do you eat? I want for Christmas is a flying fairy. Do you eat the cookies? I have been VERY good this year. My favorite color is blue. I have 5 siblings.
Emberly
***
Dear Santa,
I want a drone. I want a rocket launcher. I want a Chirstmas train. I want a Ryan’s world safe. I want a Doctor play doo. I want money. I have been good. Why do you go in the chimney?
Your friend,
Cale M.
***
Dear Santa Claus,
How do your reindeer fly? What kind cookies do you like and do you prefer coconut milk or chocolut milk? I would like toy that is red and is a motorcycle.
Love,
Gunner
***
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a jeneary doll for Christmas. I would like a American doll for Christmas. I would like some coloring books for Christmas. Thank you!
Sincerely,
Becka
***
Dear Santa Claus,
What is your favorite cookies? May I have a toy drargon. How do your evefs get doun the sled to help you?
Love,
Ryan
***
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you stay warm during the year? I would like to have a rocket launcher for Cristmas. Another think I would like is go kart. Thank you Santa.
Your friend,
Wyatt
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can I have a beautiful green barbie with a horse with shoes and a coloring book. How is Rodof and the other reindeers?
Love,
Abigail
***
Dear Santa,
What I would like for christmas is barbies please. Do you live in the North Pole or some where else? Can I also get a bike to please. I will also leave milk and cookies. I will also leave carrots for the reindeers.
Thank you, love
Susan
***
Dear Santa Claus,
How are your elves? For christmas I want a drone. Santa how are you doing? Thank you Santa.
Your friend,
Tate
***
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you want? For Christmas can I have more Barbies? Thank you Santa.
Love,
Avery
***
Dear Santa,
What do your reindeer eat? For Christmas can I have a baby doll?
Thank you Santa.
Love,
Racelyn
***
Dear Santa,
I want a solar system for Christmas. Lego set mine robot. How do reinder fly?
Love,
Oliver
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can you bring me chapter books? I have been a good boy. I will leave a gingerbread cookie with sprinkles for you.