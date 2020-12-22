Letters to Santa - Mrs. Maryland (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a minecraft lego set for Christmas. What do your reindeer like to eat?

Your good friend,

Tyler

***

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas. Santa could you tell cristell I sed hi! out of all the elves witch one do you like the most.

Your frind,

Lily

***

Dear Santa,

It’s been a long year! Do your reindeer escape a LOT. I can help! I would like a big airplane lego set or a nerf gun. Have you ever got a cavity?

Your friend,

Weston

***

Dear Santa,