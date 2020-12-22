Letters to Santa - Mrs. Maryland (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
I can’t wait until Christmas because me and my family are going to put ona show at our family Christmas, and I am so excited for Christmas day because my family and me are going to have a great time, and I hope you have a Merry Christmas Santa.
Your friend,
Olivia
***
Dear Santa,
Do you have a top elf. I would like a camra drow. What is the most beautiful christmas tree? Does your hat acually make you magic? How many people are in the world? Does every body bake cookies?
Your friend,
Layton
***
Dear Santa,
I would lik to meet the reindeer and I would like an xbox one may be a phone too and a litter of kitties and a VR headset. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Bo
***
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a minecraft lego set for Christmas. What do your reindeer like to eat?
Your good friend,
Tyler
***
Dear Santa,
I am excited for Christmas. Santa could you tell cristell I sed hi! out of all the elves witch one do you like the most.
Your frind,
Lily
***
Dear Santa,
It’s been a long year! Do your reindeer escape a LOT. I can help! I would like a big airplane lego set or a nerf gun. Have you ever got a cavity?
Your friend,
Weston
***
Dear Santa,
I am very excited for Christmas it has been a good, but also bad year. I have been very good this year. I would like a big stuffed animal, or a barbie doll for Christmas. I have some questions, which reindeer, or elf do you like most and how many cookies do you eat every Christmas? Thank you and have a safe flight!
Your Friend,
Meadow
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you lik my Christmas tree. I have been the best I could be. Who is your favorite elf??? Please tell all your reindeer I said hello and all your elves too. I hope you have a nice Christmas good by. But I would not like eneything please.
Your friend,
Javan K.
***
Dear Santa,
Can you make animals? I would like nine cameras can your house fly? Can you make reial cars, houses, people, jungle gyms or trees?
Your friend,
Kyle
***
Dear Santa,
I have done all of my chores. I would like a Barbie dream house and American girl doll closet. What are your elves names. Happy Christmas Santa.
Your friend,
Callie
***
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year to everyone. I would like legos and barbies please and thank you. I was just wonering haw is Rudolf the red nose reindeer. Merry Chiristmas!
Your friend,
Alannah
***
Dear Santa,
Its been a wonderful year for me. I have been very good. I would like new sweat-shirts, and a tree-house kit, and overalls, hatchamals. Thand you!
Your friend,
Chloe
***
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a hoverboard. Fly safe and have a holly jolly Christmas.
Your friend,
Knox
***
Dear Santa,
I am so excited for Christmas and I have helped my mom and dad. I would like a Barbie smart house and LoLs. Also, how fast can reindeer fly away?
Your friend,
Aubree
***
Dear Santa,
I have been really good, I would like a VR headset and some Lea’s. What elf is your funnyest? It has been a long year and Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Beckett
***
Dear Santa,
I like that you are very jolly and happy. For Christmas I would like nerf guns and legos. Do you have a favrit kid that you deliver presents to?
Your friend,
Owen
***
Dear Santa,
How many houses do you have to go to? I would like a asfour and dragmballz lego set pleas.
Your friend,
Lane
***
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my elf. I would like a DS or a phone please. Can the elves fly? What do the elves eat? How do the reindeer fly?
Your friend,
Jarrah
***
Dear Santa,
I want for Chistmas is a Barbie house and books and a new bed and a new iPhone and I want my papa to feel better and I want a new binder too Santa.