Letters to Santa - Mrs. Loeschen (Kindergarten) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

I would like the game switch. I also would like Mr potato head, and a new Woody dool because the head came off my other woody doll. How have you been Santa? Is it cold where you live?

Jordy

***

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun that fires yellow foam balls. I want extra amo for the nerf gun. I have been very good this year. I also want a snow globe with a penguin in it. At my house we have been playing tag. It is very fun to play with my dad.

William

***

Dear Santa,

I want a white and black snow sled! I also want a PS5! Santa I also want to ask you a wonder. Are you going to bring me more presents? Also do you want me to bring you cookies and milk? And can you give me a hug when you come?

Kessler

***

Dear Santa,

Hatchmes, and play food, coca spines, lol spiehs, this are things that I want for cristmas. Mom aned Klae and a and matching earring, and for my sister she wants a iphone.

Yaretzy

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Lol’s and a fox stuff animal. I have been nice, Eden has been nice. Has our elfs been nice too you? What is you’re favorite type of cookies do you like? What do you do all day?

Kadince

***

Dear Santa,

I whant not wells, and a dig praushot. I have been good and bad. I wonder what you eat. How does rain deer gly. I wonder how fast elfs move How do elfs make toyes. How does Santa get elfs.

Riley

***

Dear Santa,

Would you be able to hug me. My brother is not being very nice right now but I am being nice at school. If you could get me presents for my couisoins that would be nice. for christmas could you get me a reindeer.

Jaaziel

***

Dear Santa and rainder,

I wish you could fly with me because Santa take you flying and I want to ride with you. I would bozzee castle boss battle.

Daxon

***

Dear Santa,

I want a lol doll and I also want a barbie doll. Santa what do you eat at the north pole? What do the elfs do at the north pole? How do the elf work fat making the toys? I have been nice this year. I want to give booenn acshinfiger. I want to give Kadince a lol doll.

Eden

***

Dear Santa,

how had you been? For christmas I want a remote controll car, and a apple ipod. Can you also get Riley an ipod too. Also how has your reindeers and elfs been? Can you get a new apple phone for my dad. Have a good christmas.

Boone

***

Dear Santa,

HoW Are you?! How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? For christmas I would like and L.O.L doll and a barbie. I will put out cookies for you and carots for the reindeer! I have been good this year. My friend Gracee has been really nice to me. I hope you have a good christmas!

Lily

***

Dear Santa,

action Figures,

Hot Wheels.

POKiemon CaRDS

I WIll give my brother Pokiemon cards. Can you bring whit cars cars? What does Mrs. Claud do all day long?

Bennett

***

Dear Santa,

I would like to have 2 race cars x2 robots, a thinksgiving turky, I would also like 2 arc cards. Do you still like cookies? I would be coming to your house to see you. I have been good at art.

Arthur

***

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I would like Legos and a Sort box. For thanksgiving I am going to play games with my cousins, for Chrismas im going to make something for my dad. I wounder what type of food you like? I think we will have the perfect tree for presents!

Jackson

***

Dear Santa,

I want a book with a mini car in it. Can I have a lego sets. I’m going to leave carrets outside for your raindeer. Are you going good. I am always good to my babysitter. I got to see my friend car bin to any. He is helping me with my lettor.

Rhett

***

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. Do you like books? What are the pengwins like? I want a baby cart and babysitting barbie doll. I have lots of friends. Can you bring them some gifts to.

Natalia

***

Dear Santa,

What time doues reindeer eat corrts. Do you come here in the day or night. How many people do you give gifts.

Dear Mrs. Closes do you have a red hat or green hat. Do you have to cook for all the elefs. For crismas I want hachnmals, and a black cat because mine died. What do you guys want for crismas. Oh I forgot to tell you I want a petucer.

Grace

***

Dear Santa,

I want some legos with a boat for christmas. I also want nearf gun with a scar on it. Santa are you and Mrs. Claas going to do something today?

Matthew

***

Dear Santa,

I want a elf on the shelf, a stuffed animal monkey, and a paw patrol puzzle. I have been very nice this year. How do your reindeer fly? I also want a tandt pillow from minecraft.

Emmett

***

Dear Santa,

What I whant for chrtmass is a nintendow switch Can you get my mom a new ipad. How is roudalf doing and dose his nose glow for real? How many cookies do you want and do you 99 cookies. Oh I forgot to ask you for Mario party. So my hole family and friends can play.

Anya

***

Dear Santa,

Action figures, Hot Wheels, Pokemon cards.

I will give my brother Pokiemon cards. Can you bring Whit Caars Cars? What does Mrs. Claus do all day long?

Bennett

***

Dear Santa,

Hatch mes, and play food, coca spines, lol spiens, this are things that I want for christmas. Mom a necklace and a matching earring, and for my sister she wants a iphone.

Yaretzy

