Letters to Santa - Mrs. Loeschen (Kindergarten) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

I would like to knew what your favorite food is? What is rudolph's favorite food? What is your eye color? What is your favorite color? Can I please have a magic mixy can. I please have some julury. Can I please have a lol doll. Can I have some new shows. Can we have a new tv because my brother brouk the tv?

Your friend,

Havana

***

Dear Santa,

I would like to ask if you would like cookies? What is your eye color? What is your favorite color? Can I please have a swich? A sonie plush toy. We would also like a MT TV six pack? My brother want a truck to play with. Thanks for the new phone you gave mom. It works better now. Can you bring the same elf to my house every year? What color are his yes? I can't want to see what you bring me this year.

Your friend,

Makay

***

Dear Santa,

How many cookies can you eat? I have been looking forward to Christmas all year. What I whould like for Chrismas is same julery like rings, necklases chocers, the stretchy kind and a barby house plus colering pencils and colering books, a barby set, doctor barby set and a amarican girl doll and some close like dresses.

To Santa,

From Rosalynn

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Comoestas? I would like a mermaid toy. I would also like a mermaid computer. One more thing I woul d like is the new magic mixi please.

Quisiera un juguete de sirena. Tambien me gustaria una computadora sirena. Una cosa mas que me gustaria es el nuevo magic mixi por favor.

Feliz Navidad,

Dalaya

***

Dear Santa,

Hi I'm Charlee. I was wondering do you like cookies? Mr. Santa, how old are you? I'm wondering if you could bring my Mom a new oven mitt. Can you also bring my cousin Anna a new medium sized baby doll. For my other cousin Ethan a new X-box 10. My aunt Sahra would love new hair ties. I think my sister would enjoy a big hair tie. That's all for now, thank you!

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Charlee

***

Dear Santa,

I was wondering what type of cookies do you like? I was wondering if I could get Barbie clothes and can I also get a Barbie camper, then something I really what is Barbie shoes because the one I have don't fit anymore. That it for now. I will talk to you later. Bye.

Your friend,

Rylan

***

Dear Santa,

Do the reindeer like carrots? Santa Claus can I have a remote control plane. The next I would like is a remote control lava shark that is monster truch. Then I would like is a remote control heliocopter. Santa Calsue I hope I can get what I ask for. Thank you.

Everett

***

Dear Santa,

Do your elfs watch us? I want a blue and pink power ranger watch and a power ranger action figure. I want to tell you than im making cookies for you! I wish I can have a big stuffy cat with my family. I wish you a merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Kayden

***

Dear Santa,

How do you get around at night? What I want for Christmas is one hover board and one reindeer, also minecraft. One more question is what do your reindeers drink? I want to share a big cake with a spider in it with my family. Also I wish you a Merry Christmas! Bye!

Your buddy,

Kalvyn

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie blanket. A pleople house with 2 floors and a life sized desk. Are the reindeer ready to fly on Christmas? When is our elf Suzi going to come? Is Suzi being good for you this year? I hope you come to our house Christmas eve.

Merry Christmas,

Logan

***

Dear Santa,

How do you make hot wheels? I want hot wheels and can I have a tractor? I need shoes and I also need new shirts. How does the elf's make stuff. I also want the board came dandy land and a kih combine toy.

Your friend,

Robbie

***

Dear Santa,

What do you eat for lunch, dinner and breakfast? Santa Claus, if you could get me a race car that would be awsome. The next thing I would like is cloths. I also love books. I will leave you milk and cookies. I would like a necklace for my mommy.

I hope to see you Christmas Eve.

Noah

***

Dear Santa,

I want a cargo ship. I will put out cookies out for the reindeer. How many elves do you have? Is Rudolph real or not? I really want Marchro???. I wans want titnic. I really want a model of the titnic.

Santa, you are the best.

Your friend, Barrett

***

Dear Santa,

What is the reindeer's favorite food? Santa what's your favorite food? I would like golden apple watch, a gaming set and a x-Box. Are your elves ready yet? I would like to give my brother a new bike. I want to give my parents a new ornament and a new Christmas tree.

Your Friend,

Kinser and Layton

***

Dear Santa,

How much reindeer do you have? My name is Annabelle. What want for Christmas is a doll house and a toy bag. How elves do you have? I have been really looking foward to Christmas this year. I also want a pencil box. What my sister Nova wants is a mermaid and Barbie doll. And also wants a Ponie doll and a toy for my cat. And a new wagon. Also new clothes for my Barbies. And a big toy car.

From your friend,

Annabelle

***

Dear Santa,

What do you eat? I want an indoor bow. I want a snow mobile. I want a camo hunting gun. Santa how are you doing. What your reindeers eat. How is Mrs. Claus doing. How fast can elves make presents. How fast can reindeer go to people's houses.

Dear friend,

Huck

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Do you want carrots, milk, cookies for your raindeer? I'm having a great Christmas.

Could you bring me and my sibling I would like an Elsa castle with Barbies and Gunner wants a new soft blanket. Keegan wants lfast lambo lego set. I want for my dad wants a card. I want for my mom a stuffed animal lion.

Your friend,

Elsie

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, how are you? I have a question. Do you like sugar cookies? Also do you load all of the presents by yourself? For Christmas, I would like some diapers and a pink rattle toy for 2-month-old baby sister Madelyn.

I would also like a real golden retriever puppy and a pretty pink ball gown just like Cinderella. Also Santa, do you like carrots.

Santa, thank you for reading my letter, and I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!

Your Friend,

Brielle!

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Aaron. What do your elves eat? I have a few more questions, what do you feed to the reindeer? Besides cookies, what do you eat? I would like a John Deer tractor toy, a combine, a grain bin. If I were to put a drink and a food for the elves, what would they want?

I would like a massive bean-bag chair and a remote control ranger. Have a good day and you better hurry up on them presents!

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

Your friend,

Aaron

***

Dear Santa,

What do the rander like to eat? How old are you? I would like a big ??? V Max and the strongest card??

from

Octavian

***

Dear Santa,

I can't wait for Christmas! Could you bring me some Barbies with rainbow hair? I have some Barbies already. My daddy would like tools. My Zander likes tractors. Owen likes baby toys. Please get Chloe a coloring book. Tenzie would like color books, too!

I will leave you milk and cookies. I love your reindeer but never seed them.

Your friend,

Ember

***

Dear Santa,

Do you have snow blizardz up there? I want you to bring me a PS5 and a PS6. My sister wants a barbee and my brother wants a rabbit. My mom wants a new watch and dad wants an iPad. Can you bring me a new hot wheels track, too? Also a tractor, a shed, and a combine and some shirts with godzilla, Kingadora, megagodzilla and an American flag. There's lots of things here and my sister wants a car to go with her barbee.

Your friend,

James