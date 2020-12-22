Letters to Santa - Mrs. Leoschen (kindergarten) - West Hancock

Dear Santa Claus,
I want a big giant fuzzy bear. A really big one! I want a flower purse. I want a big egg with Hatchimals in it and a new light because I don’t like the dark. I want it to be a bird light.
Do you have some little reindeer at the North Pole? Do you have ducks, that your elves made wrapped, in presents?
My dad wants a new tablet case and my mom needs snow pants.
Your friend,
Harper S.
***
Dear Santa,
How are George and Ella? How is Rudolph doing? I colored a picture of him last weekend. For Christmas I would like a kissing puppy, LOL House and a unicorn. I will leave you milk and cookies. We will also leave your reindeer a treat.
I love you, Santa!
Love,
Kenley A.
***
Dear Santa,
I would like a stuffed animal, hactchamails and a volleyball. Thanks for the gifts. How do reindeer fly? Whats your favorite kind of cookie? Can Ms. Claus cook really good food?
Your friend,
Harker H.
***
Dear Santa,
Do you like hot coco and milk and cookies? What I want is a R.C. car, lego set, Holoween decorations, shirts, 2 D.S., Holoween legos, Pokemon cards, army toys.
Merry Christmas,
Briar C.
***
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie set. I want a car Barbie set. I want a Barbie bike. I want candy for Chirstmas. I want some tools for my Dad. I want a stuff animal for my little brother. I want my big sister have a tangtop. I wonder why the elves have pointy.
Have a good day Santa,
From Naomi J.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want Barbies for Christmas. I also would like math facts. What do your reindeere eat? What is your favorite snack?
Your friend,
Avayda G.
***
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas a stuffed animal dog, neckluces, and a sunny day stuffy. How do you get to town? What do raindeer like to eat?
From,
Lilly S.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? What I want for christmas is a barbie dream house and a stuffed animal. I want a Mopup stuffed animal. What is your favorite cookie? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Alexis. Q
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a lazer nerf gun. I want a go kart too and action figure. How many elf’s do you have? How many reindeer’s do you have? What does Miss Claus make? I will leave you cookies and milk for you.
Your friend
Kaydin D.
***
Dear Santa,
I am Bria and I am 6 years old! What I would like Orbyes for Christmas and dolls! I wonder if the reindeers acally eat carets? How big is your sleigh? When the snow comes I am going to play in it!
Your friend,
Bria J.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing good. I would like some football cards and pokemon cards. I also would like a big Case IH tractor. How many days to get to the South Pole? I will leave milk and cookies out for you.
Your friend,
Noah M.
***
Dear Santa Clase,
What are you doing? I want a toy ruldaph reindeer and a big barbie house with a swimming pool and a big unicorn. Do reindeer like carrots? Is Mrs. Clase a very good cook? How long does it take to get you the north pole? Do you put up a tree and decorade it? I have been a very good girl.
Your friend,
Harper S.
***
Dear Santa,
How are your are your raindears are bad or nice. For chrismas I want a tablet and a phones and dirt bike a little one. For my Mom a dad and brother and sister to have a very nice day and never to worriod about anything. Is Mrs. Claus nice?
Have a very nice day Santa,
Andre B.
***
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo Swich for Chrismas. do your raindeers eat carrots. how is you workshop doing. I want tnmnt wiht fou pizzas. I want a ryan egg.
Your friend,
Ayden C.
***
Dear Santa,
I am Sawyer and I am 6 yeare old! What I would like is a new puppy and tractors. How far is the North Pole from here? How big is your sleigh? Can you please send snow so I can play in it!
Your friend,
Sawyer
***
Dear Santa,
I’m Yaiza. I would like a pair of shoes, back pack, headphones. I would like to stay at my coisons house. I like santa. Do you like milk? I would also like a new bike. And a puppy, Do you like puppys? Go to bed early. I’m going to have a Christmas feast. I like to be happy. If snow comes I wanna play in it. Do reindeer eat candycanes? Does Mrs. Clause want to see us?
Merry Christmas,
Yaiza L.
***
Dear Santa,
I want a marble run. What do reinders do. do other people help you make your gifts. How do you make presents. I want a toy dino and godzilla. and a dragon and a monster truck.
Your friend,
Harmon B.
***
Dear Santa,
This year I woud like a drone. I woud like a red John Deere tractor. I woud like a red barn for all of my cows.
Do your deers eat careat?
How does your slay fly?
How do you care all of the prezintes?
Is Ms. Claus a good cook?
Your friend,
Jace Y.
***
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie and a stuffed animal. Is Mrs. Claus a good cook? Have a great Christmas. I also want twisty pets.
Your friend,
Ivy O.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? What I want for christmas is a stuffed animal and roller skates. How many reindeer do you have? Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Braxxton K.
***
Dear Santa,
I want a nerf gun and black pistol. Do you like hot coco?