Letters to Santa - Mrs. Leoschen (kindergarten) - West Hancock
0 comments

Letters to Santa-5
Dear Santa Claus,

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a big giant fuzzy bear. A really big one! I want a flower purse. I want a big egg with Hatchimals in it and a new light because I don’t like the dark. I want it to be a bird light.

Do you have some little reindeer at the North Pole? Do you have ducks, that your elves made wrapped, in presents?

My dad wants a new tablet case and my mom needs snow pants.

Your friend,

Harper S.

***

Dear Santa,

How are George and Ella? How is Rudolph doing? I colored a picture of him last weekend. For Christmas I would like a kissing puppy, LOL House and a unicorn. I will leave you milk and cookies. We will also leave your reindeer a treat.

I love you, Santa!

Love,

Kenley A.

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed animal, hactchamails and a volleyball. Thanks for the gifts. How do reindeer fly? Whats your favorite kind of cookie? Can Ms. Claus cook really good food?

Your friend,

Harker H.

***

Dear Santa,

Do you like hot coco and milk and cookies? What I want is a R.C. car, lego set, Holoween decorations, shirts, 2 D.S., Holoween legos, Pokemon cards, army toys.

Merry Christmas,

Briar C.

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie set. I want a car Barbie set. I want a Barbie bike. I want candy for Chirstmas. I want some tools for my Dad. I want a stuff animal for my little brother. I want my big sister have a tangtop. I wonder why the elves have pointy.

Have a good day Santa,

From Naomi J.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want Barbies for Christmas. I also would like math facts. What do your reindeere eat? What is your favorite snack?

Your friend,

Avayda G.

***

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas a stuffed animal dog, neckluces, and a sunny day stuffy. How do you get to town? What do raindeer like to eat?

From,

Lilly S.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? What I want for christmas is a barbie dream house and a stuffed animal. I want a Mopup stuffed animal. What is your favorite cookie? Merry Christmas!

Love,

Alexis. Q

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a lazer nerf gun. I want a go kart too and action figure. How many elf’s do you have? How many reindeer’s do you have? What does Miss Claus make? I will leave you cookies and milk for you.

Your friend

Kaydin D.

***

Dear Santa,

I am Bria and I am 6 years old! What I would like Orbyes for Christmas and dolls! I wonder if the reindeers acally eat carets? How big is your sleigh? When the snow comes I am going to play in it!

Your friend,

Bria J.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are doing good. I would like some football cards and pokemon cards. I also would like a big Case IH tractor. How many days to get to the South Pole? I will leave milk and cookies out for you.

Your friend,

Noah M.

***

Dear Santa Clase,

What are you doing? I want a toy ruldaph reindeer and a big barbie house with a swimming pool and a big unicorn. Do reindeer like carrots? Is Mrs. Clase a very good cook? How long does it take to get you the north pole? Do you put up a tree and decorade it? I have been a very good girl.

Your friend,

Harper S.

***

Dear Santa,

How are your are your raindears are bad or nice. For chrismas I want a tablet and a phones and dirt bike a little one. For my Mom a dad and brother and sister to have a very nice day and never to worriod about anything. Is Mrs. Claus nice?

Have a very nice day Santa,

Andre B.

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Swich for Chrismas. do your raindeers eat carrots. how is you workshop doing. I want tnmnt wiht fou pizzas. I want a ryan egg.

Your friend,

Ayden C.

***

Dear Santa,

I am Sawyer and I am 6 yeare old! What I would like is a new puppy and tractors. How far is the North Pole from here? How big is your sleigh? Can you please send snow so I can play in it!

Your friend,

Sawyer

***

Dear Santa,

I’m Yaiza. I would like a pair of shoes, back pack, headphones. I would like to stay at my coisons house. I like santa. Do you like milk? I would also like a new bike. And a puppy, Do you like puppys? Go to bed early. I’m going to have a Christmas feast. I like to be happy. If snow comes I wanna play in it. Do reindeer eat candycanes? Does Mrs. Clause want to see us?

Merry Christmas,

Yaiza L.

***

Dear Santa,

I want a marble run. What do reinders do. do other people help you make your gifts. How do you make presents. I want a toy dino and godzilla. and a dragon and a monster truck.

Your friend,

Harmon B.

***

Dear Santa,

This year I woud like a drone. I woud like a red John Deere tractor. I woud like a red barn for all of my cows.

Do your deers eat careat?

How does your slay fly?

How do you care all of the prezintes?

Is Ms. Claus a good cook?

Your friend,

Jace Y.

***

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie and a stuffed animal. Is Mrs. Claus a good cook? Have a great Christmas. I also want twisty pets.

Your friend,

Ivy O.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? What I want for christmas is a stuffed animal and roller skates. How many reindeer do you have? Merry Christmas!

Your friend,

Braxxton K.

***

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun and black pistol. Do you like hot coco?

Have a good Christmas.

I also want a black car.

Sincerly,

Kash R.

SANTA FUN FACT

Sending Santa letters started with a drawing.

Cartoonist Thomas Nast's illustration featured in Harper’s Weekly in 1871 shows the jolly fellow sitting at his desk, smoking a pipe and sorting letters from “Good Children’s Parents” and “Naughty Children’s Parents.”

This image helped to popularize the idea of sending letters to Santa.

And in an 1886 illustration titled “Santaclausville, N.P,” Nast gave children and parents alike a location to send their mail: the North Pole.

– Source: The Daily Meal

