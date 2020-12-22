Letters to Santa - Mrs. Leoschen (kindergarten) - West Hancock

I’m Yaiza. I would like a pair of shoes, back pack, headphones. I would like to stay at my coisons house. I like santa. Do you like milk? I would also like a new bike. And a puppy, Do you like puppys? Go to bed early. I’m going to have a Christmas feast. I like to be happy. If snow comes I wanna play in it. Do reindeer eat candycanes? Does Mrs. Clause want to see us?