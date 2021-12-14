Letters to Santa - Mrs. Eekhoff (2nd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

Hi how is Rudolf and you. I want a American Girl Doll Truck Please. I want a color changing heedow please and thank you. The last things I would like is tan pop tubse please. if you would please give me these things that would be perfect and That would be Pleasant.

Claire N.

***

Dear Santa,

I hope are doing well and I would like a spy kit of Rayan and a pet. Bunny please and a elf.

Elian

***

Dear Santa,

Which raindeer is going to lead the sliegh on Christmas night? I would like a make up vanity and I would like a Christmas coloring book. I would also like a baby bunny. Merry Christmas!

Payton Johnson

***

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I like your gift?

Please get me a elf.

Please get me a blanket.

Please get me a toy.

Have a nice Christmas!

Tucker

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. How is your reindeer and how are you? Can I have puppy for Christmas please ? I want a dog bed for Christmas please? Can I have a dog cage for Christmas. Thak you fo rmy gifts. Have a grat Christmas with miss closs.

Camryn

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I am Harper. I wat to kow how Rudolph is doing. Is he ok Sata? How is she. I hope hes okay. What I want for Christmas. I want rails for me and my sisy and a nal polish set and a hover board. I want a Baby Kitty and bunny.

Harper

***

Dear Santa,

I saw your movie on netflix. I love your movie. Can you bring me a Galaxy S21 phone please. Is your north pole okay and your elves. I’m exieted to see you. but your movie part 2 I heard a name in your movie is late. Thank you santa.

Justin

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa How are you in the North Poll? Can I please Hav a Remote control Scorpion, a kite, a spy kit, and a pet spider. Art suplise a neft gun a picture of you a remote control dead pool. and Twelv Billion Dollars.

Gianni

***

Dear Santa,

How do you make cady canes so good?

Can I please have an x-box and the steering weel and the pedal?

Levi

***

Dear Santa,

Hi, how are the elves? Are you going to use Rudolph? I want toys for christmas please. I want candy canes for Christmas please. I want a nawe controler for Christmas. Hopefully you do good.

Jordan

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How many carrots do you want me to give your reindeer? All I want for Christmas is a mini air soft gun and a camera please! I really hope you have safe travlls!

Riddic

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! how is Rudolph? I hope you are fine too. Could you bring me a huge popit and a fidget box? Another thing would be an American doll. have a great Chistmas Santa and Mrs Claus.

Eliza

***

Dear Santa,

Hello, is Rudolph real? Can I pleas have a xbox one with Madden 22. Have a good Christmas with Mrs. Claus. How are the raindeer and elf?

Clayton

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa. Is Rudolph real? For Christmas I would please like a xbox with maden 21, 22, four-weller, a real Iowa state all black helmet, and a chiefs one. thanks have a good christmas.

Dane

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa hwo are you? Can I give your reindeer a carrot? Can I please hav a iphone 12. Can I please have fries? Marry christmas

Zaydin

***

Dear Santa,

I want a ipad and I want a Bean Bag a then you can get me what ever you want.

Sofia

