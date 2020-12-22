Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bruns (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
My name is Melanie and I live in Kanawha Iowa, What I like about Christmas is when I can spend time with my family. I would like some Christmas clothes, and Christmas Pajs, and a Chewawa. How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer doing? How are you doing Santa.
Love,
Melanie
***
Dear Santa,
Letter is from Keegan. I live in Kanawha Iowa. The best part is the saring and dancing. I like spending time with fanly and friends. I wish Ms. Estmar could come back and seledrat Christmas. I wish the virise would go away to the sun so they burn. I wish I could save people from the bag guys and robres not the book. Why is Crhistmas the last month? How do you get cell made? How dose it sngw?
Merry Christmas,
Keegan
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayda and I love Christmas. I live in Britt IOWA. The things that I love about Christmas is that all the nice people that care for others and how they give presents like you. What kind cookies do you love the most? And why do people care just a holiday? Do your elves love cookies too? 3 things i would love from Christmas is a laptop to keep me busy. A new pet bird because they are cute. And last but not least i would love a toy baby that looks alive like a baby born. thanks alot santa clouse Merry Christmas. faliece nambe dade
Sincerly,
Zayda
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella. I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas because watching christmas moves. I want christmas pj a christmas mask, and new boots. Does Rudoph still have a shiny nose? Do you still like ckooies?
Sincerely,
Ella
***
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa my name is Madison and I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is when your family and you get to put up the Christmas tree and the other decrateshuns. What I want for Christmas is a drone, a hoverboard, and a black sweat shirt. I have some questions for you. How is Rudolph and the other reindeers? How are the elves?
Merry Christmas,
Madison
***
Dear Santa,
Hi, I am Avery. I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Chrismas is decrating my Chrismas tree and being with my family and eating with them. What I want for Chrismas is a Iphone 11 pro mini and a watch this is online on target.com and I showed it to my faimly and that I have been dreaming of. The last thing is my very own apple computer. How much presents do you deliver on Chrismas? Do you deliver presents on Chrismas Eve?
Merry Chrismas,
Avery
***
Dear Santa,
Hi I’m Wesley. I live in britt Iowa. Even though might all ready now because your sant Clause that flies around the wourld giving people gifts. The thing I like about Chistmas is getting together and playying with my causens. For Christmas I would liek a request for my brother his Ipad broke so want him to have a new one. I would like my own Iphone twelve mini for my other thing I would liek a nintendo switch with the game lets go pekucho. What kind of cookies do you like?
Your freindly boy,
Wesley
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Anika I live in Britt, Iowa, I live about Christmas is the tree, Christmas shopping and Christmas eve. For Christmas I want a huver bord, a apple laptop and hoodie. Can you send me a leter? Can you ask mis claus I sed hello?
Sincerely,
Anika
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla and I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is cookies and the elves. The three things I would like for Christmas is LOLs toys and Lego gingerbreadhouse and 3D puizz. How are the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves making the toys? One more question what cookies do you like? Love you!
Sincerely,
Layla
***
Dear Santa,
hi this is Liam and I live in Britt, Iowa. things I like about Christmas is just having time with my family and opening presents with my family. What I want for christmas is a painting of you mr. claus and a painting of the leves so you have to deliver all those gifts but you have a tiny red bag. How is Rudolph and the elves?
Sincerely,
Liam
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Lynnley. I live in Britt, Iowa. The things I like do Christmas to do is Christmas shopping. I like smelling the trees and eating cookes. Something I want for Christmas is a dirt bike, trampaleen and everything a foot ball player needs. do you rilly have elvs? do you rilly have rudulph? do you rilly have a work shop?
Sencerly,
Lynnley
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailey. I live Kanawha Iowa. What I like about Christmas is spending time with family. I would like a cat tree for the kittens and toys. I would also like an art kit and math work books. Is one of your raindeers is named Rudolph? What is your favorite Christmas cookie? What is your favorite Christmas song?
Merry Christmas,
Bailey
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Haven. I live in Britt, Iowa. My favrit thing about Christmas is spending time with my famly and playing with my friends. Three things I won’t for Christmas are a blck cammra, also to see my grampa tom, and to get a chapter book. Santa i have some questions for you. will you tell charty my elve to get a elve friend Please? also will you tell Mis. Claus that i sead Hi? also have a happy new year.
Sincerely,
Haven
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Ayden. I live in Britt Iowa. Three things I want is a lot of pokemon cards and I want a iPhone 11. and I want 10 dogs. How is Rudoph doing? Want do the elves eat? Want do the rein deer eat?
Sincerely,
Ayden
***
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Draven. I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is spending time with my family and presents. The three things I want for Christmas are a phone, pokemon cards, and hats. What do you do for fun? Do your elves get presents too? Do you get tiered from working?
Sincerely,
Draven
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Corbin. I live in kang wna, Iowa. One thing I live about Chrismas is the jollyness of the family and friends. Three things I want for christmas is a tv with rokus set, megalidon RC car drives in water, and slappy the doll. are you a jolly grown up? do you like me?
Love,
Corbin
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Carter I live in Britt, Iowa. What I love about Christmas is that it is Jesus’s birthday and that I will get to help set up the tree. What I want for Christmas is I know it seams unrealistick but I would like a dirt bike or a snow mobile and a lego sports car. How do the reindeer fly? How can the elves make toys so fast? Merry Christmas!
Sincerly,
Carter
***
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Lilly and I live Bitt, Iowa. What I like about Cristmas is spending time whith family. Three things I want for Christmas is a porlide camra and a pixie hatchamal and last slime. How are you? What cind of cookies do you pruffer?
Whith love,
Lilly
***
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Bella and I live in Britt Iowa. I love snow and presents. For christmas I would like covid to go away. I would also like a candy cane and new shopluins. Do you have to wear a mask when you deliver gifts to the kids? Do you have a dog? Is ther alot of snow where you live?
Have a merry christmas,
Bella
***
Dear Santa,
I am Jimmy I live in Britt Iowa and I have some good questions this questions is how cold is in the nort pole? Second question is the elves is working hard? Third question hwo much do you have elves and the last one can you check the back what I like. And what I want is a iphone and a ps4 the new playstation and dog man books.
from,
Jimmy