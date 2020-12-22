Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bruns (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

My name is Melanie and I live in Kanawha Iowa, What I like about Christmas is when I can spend time with my family. I would like some Christmas clothes, and Christmas Pajs, and a Chewawa. How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer doing? How are you doing Santa.

Love,

Melanie

***

Dear Santa,

Letter is from Keegan. I live in Kanawha Iowa. The best part is the saring and dancing. I like spending time with fanly and friends. I wish Ms. Estmar could come back and seledrat Christmas. I wish the virise would go away to the sun so they burn. I wish I could save people from the bag guys and robres not the book. Why is Crhistmas the last month? How do you get cell made? How dose it sngw?

Merry Christmas,

Keegan

***

Dear Santa,