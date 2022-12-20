 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock

  • 0

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet. I need a new pair of chicn slpr. How yon muco tLtth pesi?

Amari

***

Dear Santa,

I need no shos. I want XBox. How do you get rund the wrld?

Love,

Harvick

***

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want a slime. I need a shckit. What are your favorite kinds of cookies? Thanks you for coming.

Love,

Natalia

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wod like a I fon. I need a ??? Wiy do you hav mene evs.

Luve,

Anya

***

Dear Santa, 

For christmas I need a new muky. I need a new exbox 360 bree pack. How dow the elvs akt like?

lveo,

Emmett

***

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5. I need a tendo switch troll. wat do you like.

From,

Carson

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Neft Bowlits. I need a new toylit. What's your favorite drink?

from,

Jackson

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Narato toys. Are you ok?

Love,

Iker

***

Dear Santa,

I want a x-box. I need my Mom and dad. wundr wut is naams are.

Love,

Graham

***

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want squchmellose. My mom and dad need new books. How are you?

love,

Mallory

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a phone. I need you. I have a question do you eat?

Love,

Jaaziel

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Elephant and Piggie books. I need a big dessck. I have a question wiye are you so good.

Love,

Gracee

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wetn a new chair. I need a ladr. Wate do the alvs do

is fake?

love,

Cayden

***

Dear Santa,

For Crilmas I wont 50 bok. I need a gobe. How did you mack Chrilmas?

Love,

Tessa

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new ps5. I need a new cups. what are your favorite kinds of cookies? Thank you for coming

From,

Jesus

***

Dear Santa

I wut LoL. I need mtowz fo my sistr. I question w do you et some cues?

to satna frum

Eden

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a toey unukone. I need a noo hat. Wat is your fafifte Ef?

Love,

Janessa

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a rumot cenchrl car. My Dad needs a new par uv boots. What is your favorite elf?

Love,

William

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want PS5 NFL game. I need Pas. Who is your fvt ulf?

Love,

Bentley

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tablt. I need gluvs. Who is your favave kid?

Love,

Riley

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a traplen. I need a noo bed to be a bucbed. Do you lik kids.

luv,

Savannah

  

 

