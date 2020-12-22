 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock
0 comments

Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to Santa-3
Shutterstock image

Dear Santa,

Hi. I ned now clos. I whaut a lud babey. it is a girl hre name is thoru. Do you like chokitchip coockes?

Your frand,

Shyanne A.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I need a noo porav uv shoos. I need a cat. I need a bunke bed. I needs waldo books.

Your friend,

Waylon B.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I want a kermit the frog toy and I need a ps4. I have a question do you like your elfs?

Love,

Wyatt B.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi are you dowig good

What I wot for kismis I wont for kismis I wont a now pare uve shoozs? but can you give me a now pauvz? Plaz or you can give me shoz?

Plez git me sum toz

Plez? Can you plez git me som toz

Your friend,

Khendra C.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I need a new bick. I want a new dolhaws. Do you have 8 rander?

Love,

Meika C.

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have a lago set? And a real baby? I need dol school for my dol. And I will give you some coockes.

Frum,

Savannah P.

***

Dear Santa,

Santa my mom wud like a now micksr. And can I ples haf a dron and can I ples haf a mot inch row erplan and can I ples haf a now bick. Am I no the note list or god list. can I haf a lot of nurf guns I haf wun mor ckwechten how is Mis Colis.

You frend,

Garrett G.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you? Do you like snickerde cookies?

I want a toy.

I need a new blankit.

How is rdoof?

Tucker H.

***

Dear Santa,

I need lagos to make a lago site. I want a fortnit nrf gun. How is rotor going?

Your frinde,

Aiden K.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi How are you? I need a now pants. I wot a Bobe. How is the rader?

Your frind,

Sofia L.

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have a now borde and clos? I need snowpiants. I hav a cqests how are your rander.

Your friend,

Eliza Lucio

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I need a mackup set. I wot a desck Are you uljik to penut butr?.

Kimberly N.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I need a new bed. I would like a traplen. Do you have kusins?

Your friend,

Teagen N.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! how are you? Can I ples have boats I wuht a reoul pupy Dou You like choklit chip cokeis?

Love,

Claire N.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How arr you? I need a nrf gun I wont a. gyicoo my two gyisoo arn the mostruv the three neds. How is Mis Clos

Your frend,

Elian

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I need clothes. I want the lego 60188. How is Mrs. claus doing. Ang I am going to leave sum white milk cookies and carrots in the kitchen table.

Love,

Emmanuel R.

***

Der Santa,

Hi! I need now shos hitops. and I wont a kitin I like snirs cook? Do you lik snikrs cookes?

Lav Harper

***

Dir Santa,

Hi! I nid a n petor. pants I agtor. Wuts your favr culr

Your frend,

Levi S.

***

Dear Santa,

I need noo shoos. I want ve bacx. Do you like crocht chip cooces? I wont a ch a puien and a blacet anb a plasht a shin.

Luve,

Ace S.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? I need noow shos. I want a jar. Wond you want sugr wif choyit?

Your friend,

Clayton W.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Naomi. I need snowpants and boots. I want a cave clubdolls. Santa, whats your favorite food?

Your friend,

Naomi Z.

SANTA FUN FACT

Santa has many nicknames.

We know him as Santa, but he goes by many names. Other than the big S.C., he is also known as Jolly Old St. Nick, Saint Nick, Father Christmas, Old Man Christmas and Kris Kringle.

– Source: The Daily Meal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News