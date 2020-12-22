Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
Hi. I ned now clos. I whaut a lud babey. it is a girl hre name is thoru. Do you like chokitchip coockes?
Your frand,
Shyanne A.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a noo porav uv shoos. I need a cat. I need a bunke bed. I needs waldo books.
Your friend,
Waylon B.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I want a kermit the frog toy and I need a ps4. I have a question do you like your elfs?
Love,
Wyatt B.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi are you dowig good
What I wot for kismis I wont for kismis I wont a now pare uve shoozs? but can you give me a now pauvz? Plaz or you can give me shoz?
Plez git me sum toz
Plez? Can you plez git me som toz
Your friend,
Khendra C.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a new bick. I want a new dolhaws. Do you have 8 rander?
Love,
Meika C.
***
Dear Santa,
Can I have a lago set? And a real baby? I need dol school for my dol. And I will give you some coockes.
Frum,
Savannah P.
***
Dear Santa,
Santa my mom wud like a now micksr. And can I ples haf a dron and can I ples haf a mot inch row erplan and can I ples haf a now bick. Am I no the note list or god list. can I haf a lot of nurf guns I haf wun mor ckwechten how is Mis Colis.
You frend,
Garrett G.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you? Do you like snickerde cookies?
I want a toy.
I need a new blankit.
How is rdoof?
Tucker H.
***
Dear Santa,
I need lagos to make a lago site. I want a fortnit nrf gun. How is rotor going?
Your frinde,
Aiden K.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi How are you? I need a now pants. I wot a Bobe. How is the rader?
Your frind,
Sofia L.
***
Dear Santa,
Can I have a now borde and clos? I need snowpiants. I hav a cqests how are your rander.
Your friend,
Eliza Lucio
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a mackup set. I wot a desck Are you uljik to penut butr?.
Kimberly N.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need a new bed. I would like a traplen. Do you have kusins?
Your friend,
Teagen N.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! how are you? Can I ples have boats I wuht a reoul pupy Dou You like choklit chip cokeis?
Love,
Claire N.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How arr you? I need a nrf gun I wont a. gyicoo my two gyisoo arn the mostruv the three neds. How is Mis Clos
Your frend,
Elian
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? I need clothes. I want the lego 60188. How is Mrs. claus doing. Ang I am going to leave sum white milk cookies and carrots in the kitchen table.
Love,
Emmanuel R.
***
Der Santa,
Hi! I need now shos hitops. and I wont a kitin I like snirs cook? Do you lik snikrs cookes?
Lav Harper
***
Dir Santa,
Hi! I nid a n petor. pants I agtor. Wuts your favr culr
Your frend,
Levi S.
***
Dear Santa,
I need noo shoos. I want ve bacx. Do you like crocht chip cooces? I wont a ch a puien and a blacet anb a plasht a shin.
Luve,
Ace S.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you doing? I need noow shos. I want a jar. Wond you want sugr wif choyit?
Your friend,
Clayton W.
***
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Naomi. I need snowpants and boots. I want a cave clubdolls. Santa, whats your favorite food?
Your friend,
Naomi Z.