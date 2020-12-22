Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

Hi. I ned now clos. I whaut a lud babey. it is a girl hre name is thoru. Do you like chokitchip coockes?

Your frand,

Shyanne A.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I need a noo porav uv shoos. I need a cat. I need a bunke bed. I needs waldo books.

Your friend,

Waylon B.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I want a kermit the frog toy and I need a ps4. I have a question do you like your elfs?

Love,

Wyatt B.

***

Dear Santa,

Hi are you dowig good