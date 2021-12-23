Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a woch or scwusies. I need pans. Are the ranideer good?
Lillian Schnabel
***
Dear Santa,
I wont scwiches and a microw. And I wont clos and toteday. Ur pandu. And a hectic hort and shoos.
Yaiza Lopez-Meza
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I won’t 4 Alexa’s. I need Babrie Ken Clooth’s. I have a question for you. What has my elf Berta been doing lately?
Addie Kammrad
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want red and whrit clets. I need a haci foot bol helmet and Chefs helmet. Is roodof okay Santa?
Kaydin Doughan
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I whant a batman robot. I need more pants. How are the rane deer dooing?
Rylan Bierle
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a bocit ov squehe. Need panta for my room. Question, do you like stogr doee?
Izabell Steffen
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a desk. Now bath bos. Qishchtin rounders is doing good.
Racelyn Hadacek
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Ryan’s toy. I need a new pear of jeans. Santa I hav a qeshtin do you like eneatipe of coockis.
Indy Krumwiede
***
Dear Santa,
for Christmas I want red fat ball pas.
I wot a futball hlmit.
How du Rader fliy.
Kash Riedesel
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tocking woch. I need a bag of appls. Wy do you what glases?
Cale Martinez
***
Dear Santa,
For Chtistmas I want a hiow pog for christmas. How old ar you?
I wich a now move.
How old are you?
Kenley Abele
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a blue woch for Christmas. I need some cloes for Christmas. What cindeav cookes do you want. And what cind uv milke do you like.
Avery Eekhoff
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i want a new obez. I need a backit. I hope the elves are lik healt. Do you Santa. I love you.
Bria Johnson
***
Dear Santa,
I want leds. I need a sax. Wat is your favirit coces.
Gunner
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a xbox. I need a football. What is your fafil kind of cookce.
Noah Marchand
***
Dear Santa,
For Chistmas I want bayblades. I need close. How shineing is Rodofs nae?
Braxxton Kirsch
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a trbo bot for Christmas. For Cristmas I need new shoos for Christmas. Do your rander like carits?
Eloise Nielsen
***
Dear Santa,
For Chrismas I want Hot weels. I need Socks. I hope you see you! Hiow old are you?
Charlotte Watnem
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wont a sat uf lego. I need a knew sox. question wut is your fafit kid uf coue?
Jagger Monson
***
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a tocking woch. I need a bag of apple. Wy do you wear glasses?
