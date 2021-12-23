Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a woch or scwusies. I need pans. Are the ranideer good?

Lillian Schnabel

***

Dear Santa,

I wont scwiches and a microw. And I wont clos and toteday. Ur pandu. And a hectic hort and shoos.

Yaiza Lopez-Meza

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I won’t 4 Alexa’s. I need Babrie Ken Clooth’s. I have a question for you. What has my elf Berta been doing lately?

Addie Kammrad

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want red and whrit clets. I need a haci foot bol helmet and Chefs helmet. Is roodof okay Santa?

Kaydin Doughan

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I whant a batman robot. I need more pants. How are the rane deer dooing?

Rylan Bierle

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bocit ov squehe. Need panta for my room. Question, do you like stogr doee?

Izabell Steffen

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a desk. Now bath bos. Qishchtin rounders is doing good.

Racelyn Hadacek

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Ryan’s toy. I need a new pear of jeans. Santa I hav a qeshtin do you like eneatipe of coockis.

Indy Krumwiede

***

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want red fat ball pas.

I wot a futball hlmit.

How du Rader fliy.

Kash Riedesel

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tocking woch. I need a bag of appls. Wy do you what glases?

Cale Martinez

***

Dear Santa,

For Chtistmas I want a hiow pog for christmas. How old ar you?

I wich a now move.

How old are you?

Kenley Abele

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a blue woch for Christmas. I need some cloes for Christmas. What cindeav cookes do you want. And what cind uv milke do you like.

Avery Eekhoff

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a new obez. I need a backit. I hope the elves are lik healt. Do you Santa. I love you.

Bria Johnson

***

Dear Santa,

I want leds. I need a sax. Wat is your favirit coces.

Gunner

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a xbox. I need a football. What is your fafil kind of cookce.

Noah Marchand

***

Dear Santa,

For Chistmas I want bayblades. I need close. How shineing is Rodofs nae?

Braxxton Kirsch

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a trbo bot for Christmas. For Cristmas I need new shoos for Christmas. Do your rander like carits?

Eloise Nielsen

***

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I want Hot weels. I need Socks. I hope you see you! Hiow old are you?

Charlotte Watnem

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wont a sat uf lego. I need a knew sox. question wut is your fafit kid uf coue?

Jagger Monson

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tocking woch. I need a bag of apple. Wy do you wear glasses?

Cale Martinez

