 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Letters to Santa - Mrs. Aitchison (1st grade) - West Hancock

  • 0

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a woch or scwusies. I need pans. Are the ranideer good?

Lillian Schnabel

***

Dear Santa,

I wont scwiches and a microw. And I wont clos and toteday. Ur pandu. And a hectic hort and shoos.

Yaiza Lopez-Meza

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I won’t 4 Alexa’s. I need Babrie Ken Clooth’s. I have a question for you. What has my elf Berta been doing lately?

Addie Kammrad

***

People are also reading…

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want red and whrit clets. I need a haci foot bol helmet and Chefs helmet. Is roodof okay Santa?

Kaydin Doughan

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I whant a batman robot. I need more pants. How are the rane deer dooing?

Rylan Bierle

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a bocit ov squehe. Need panta for my room. Question, do you like stogr doee?

Izabell Steffen

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a desk. Now bath bos. Qishchtin rounders is doing good.

Racelyn Hadacek

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Ryan’s toy. I need a new pear of jeans. Santa I hav a qeshtin do you like eneatipe of coockis.

Indy Krumwiede

***

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want red fat ball pas.

I wot a futball hlmit.

How du Rader fliy.

Kash Riedesel

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tocking woch. I need a bag of appls. Wy do you what glases?

Cale Martinez

***

Dear Santa,

For Chtistmas I want a hiow pog for christmas. How old ar you?

I wich a now move.

How old are you?

Kenley Abele

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a blue woch for Christmas. I need some cloes for Christmas. What cindeav cookes do you want. And what cind uv milke do you like.

Avery Eekhoff

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a new obez. I need a backit. I hope the elves are lik healt. Do you Santa. I love you.

Bria Johnson

***

Dear Santa,

I want leds. I need a sax. Wat is your favirit coces.

Gunner

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a xbox. I need a football. What is your fafil kind of cookce.

Noah Marchand

***

Dear Santa,

For Chistmas I want bayblades. I need close. How shineing is Rodofs nae?

Braxxton Kirsch

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a trbo bot for Christmas. For Cristmas I need new shoos for Christmas. Do your rander like carits?

Eloise Nielsen

***

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I want Hot weels. I need Socks. I hope you see you! Hiow old are you?

Charlotte Watnem

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wont a sat uf lego. I need a knew sox. question wut is your fafit kid uf coue?

Jagger Monson

***

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a tocking woch. I need a bag of apple. Wy do you wear glasses?

Cale Martinez

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News