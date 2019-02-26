Try 1 month for 99¢

State legislators representing North Iowa will host forums in Garner, Corwith and Britt on Friday, March 8. 

The schedule is as follows:

• 9-10 a.m. -- Garner Public Library, Garner, Rep. Ted Baxter and Sen. Dennis Guth.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Corwith City Hall, Corwith.

1:15-2:15 p.m. -- Britt City Hall, Britt. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments