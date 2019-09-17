The annual Fall Field Day was held at the Northern Iowa Research Farm on Thursday, Sept. 5, with attendees hearing presentations pertaining to the farm’s research as well as to this year’s crop conditions.
Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, gave a presentation on cover crops, providing attendees with research data on how proper manure management enhances corn yields. Rieck-Hinz presented data that showed manure application in the late fall (early November), is more advantageous than applying manure in early fall.
Alison Robertson, professor and extension specialist in plant pathology and microbiology at ISU, spoke on the spread of the tara-spot disease, currently spreading westward in the state. The disease, which spreads through spores that appear as black spots on a corn leaf, was first detected in Central America.
Erin Hodgson, associate professor and extension specialist in entomology at ISU, spoke to attendees about current insect infestations that are threatening northern Iowa crops. She spoke on the damage Western corn rootworm, Northern corn rootworm, earworms and corn aphids can do in fields. She provided information on what chemical treatments are recommended and when to apply the treatments for best results. Hodgson shared information on insect resistance to various chemical treatments. She advised famers to scout their fields regularly, so insect infestations can be discovered early and fields can be sprayed.
Hodgson also reported on the soybean gall midge that has moved eastward in Iowa soybean fields. The infestation begins with a small like mosquito insect that lays eggs on the soybean plant. Later, an orange larva hatches and drops to the base of the plant, where in eats at the stalk and causes the plant to die. Hodgson warns soybean growers to check out areas where a patch of beans die for no apparent reason. The greatest loss to the infestation is usually at the edge of fields and researchers are trying to develop a treatment to eradicate the insect.
Paul Kassel, field specialist and state specialist in crops, spoke to attendees about the current conditions of the 2019 crop, citing the crop needs another month of warm weather for it to mature properly. Pointing to his own experience in 1991, when a frost came on September 17 and hard freeze followed on September 18, Kassel said crops fared better than most expected that year. He also provided research showing how much crop yields are negatively impacted by an early frost.
