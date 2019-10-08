Kluver inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame

DeEtta Kluver is the newest member of the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, from Hancock County.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation sponsors the annual Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Iowa State Fair. Counties nominate volunteers, community leaders, and Extension staff members who have exemplified outstanding service and dedication to the 4-H youth program in their county. Only one individual or couple per county can be nominated each year.
As a lifetime 4-Her, Kluver started with 9 years of membership and 4-H involvement. She held numerous club officer positions, was selected for state trips, volunteering to help with fair set up, carnival booths, exhibit building hostess and more.
As her kids were growing up, Kluver continued her significant volunteer contributions. She is currently finishing her 12th year as a leader for the Orthel Jolly Workers 4-H club. She volunteers her time to help with Clover Kids, Family Fun Night, fair set-up, Spruce Up Day and working in the 4-H food stand. Kluver helped with a County Cattle Fitting Clinic, loaned cattle fitting equipment to a young county 4-H family to help get started, has been a hostess in the 4-H exhibit building, night watchman of the fairgrounds, helped with the livestock barn check out process and helped decorate for the 4-H awards night.
As a busy 4-H mom of two, she coordinated deadlines, show schedules, paperwork and taking pictures at shows. She also helped 4-Hers learn the importance of record keeping and the value of contributing volunteer hours.
Her children say, “Our mom’s dedication to the 4-H program is inspiring. Most leaders start after their kids have already been involved for a few years and retire as soon as their kids are done. Her drive, compassion, and commitment towards her club and the Hancock County 4-H program, as a whole, is what makes her so deserving of this honor. We are beyond proud of our mom and all that she has done for the Orthel Jolly Workers 4-H club and the Hancock County 4-H program.”
Beyond 4-H she lives to be an example of the outcomes of 4-H; a productive citizen and effective leader. She has taught Sunday School and confirmation class at church, spent hundreds of hours baking or serving for different church events, and gives back to the community. She has coordinated school fund raisers, organized 4-H floats in the fair parade, donated and served food at auctions and coordinates the 1M/5K fair walk/run.
In Kluver’s record book during her time as a 4-Her, she had written that she wanted to be a 4-H leader someday. She has spent her life giving back to 4-H and her community. The members in her club see her offering leadership to community events, coordinating service projects and giving tirelessly of her time.
