The 2019 Hobo Days festivities began on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the Kiddie and Pet Parade.
Even though only four kids and one pouch participated, treats were given to each, with smiles and laughing filling the air.
The 2019 Hobo Days festivities began on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the Kiddie and Pet Parade.
Even though only four kids and one pouch participated, treats were given to each, with smiles and laughing filling the air.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Regional Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.