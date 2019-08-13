{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0002.JPG

Miss Lauren all dressed up.

 ERIN BROWN THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE

The 2019 Hobo Days festivities began on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with the Kiddie and Pet Parade.

Even though only four kids and one pouch participated, treats were given to each, with smiles and laughing filling the air.

