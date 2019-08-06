BRITT – For the past 30 years, Jean Kent, of Algona, has been traveling to county fairs across the state, judging 4-H exhibits.
Kent routinely judges four to five county fairs a year and has even judged at the Iowa State Fair.
Her 4-H journey stated as 10-year member of 4-H before becoming a 4-H staff member, a position she held for 34 years. At this year’s Hancock County District Fair, Kent sat poised to judge the child development, consumer management and personal development exhibits, excited to see what the kids would bring.
“As a staff member, you’re teaching the kids so you have that expertise,” Kent said. “So, people ask if you’ll start judging. The whole point of 4-H is to educate the kids and give them praise for what they’ve done.”
While some judges only judge in the category they have specialized, Kent admits she was one of those people who judged in a lot of different areas. Some years she judges a different category at each fair she attends.
When asked what she hoped exhibitors would leave with after she judged, she smiled and leaned back in her chair.
“I want the kids to still feel good about their projects and I hope they learned a little bit too,” Kent said. “We aren’t judging just the project itself but how they got to that goal.”
Like many other longtime judges, Kent said she has seen the children and even grandchildren of exhibitors she once judged at a fair or had in a 4-H workshop or club.
“I had someone come up to me just the other day and say to me ‘you probably don’t remember me, but I was in 4-H in your county and remember you,’” Kent said. “At that particular moment it was their child I was judging.”
Kent admitted it was the kids who kept her coming back to judge year after year.
“I love working with them,” Kent said. “I was a leader for a little while, which I absolutely enjoyed. 4-H is a powerful tool if the kids take advantage of all of the opportunities it offers.”
Among those life lessons Kent said 4-H helps instill in its participants are responsibility, commitment, communication and time management.
“If you take on a livestock project or a large piece of furniture, you have to be committed to getting that done, especially if it’s a kid with lots of projects,” Kent said. “They learn time management as well as have an opportunity to learn to communicate their thoughts and ideas when they are presenting their exhibit to a judge.
“It’s really great to see the kids go beyond the county level to participate at state.”
One piece of advice Kent had to parents, who were considering enrolling their children in 4-H, was “to give it a chance and see where it takes them.”
“They learn so much,” Kent said. “It’s more than just projects, its life skills and everything else they need to strive.”
