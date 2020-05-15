Kaylee Hudspeth graduates Minnesota State University, Mankato

Kaylee Hudspeth, of Britt, has received her bachelors of science degree in finance from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The school awarded 2,367 degrees to 2,294 students at the end of the spring 2020 semester, with this spring's graduates celebrated through a special website that launched Saturday, May 9.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
