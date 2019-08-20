The Kanawha City Council held the first reading of Ordinance No. 081319, which amends the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Kanawha during its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The amending ordinance comes after Kanawha resident Mike Sampson expressed concern over the zoning regulations not being properly enforced and being outdated during a previous council meeting.
The ordinance amendment changes four portions of the zoning ordinance from permitted uses in both residential and business districts to maximum building heights in both districts.
In addition to the regular uses of a building or land in a residential district, such as homes, garages, parks and apartments, the council added, “Any uses [are] permitted in [Business] Districts if on tracts of one (1) acre or more,” according to the ordinance amendment.
The new ordinance also amends the maximum building height of principal buildings in residential districts, changing the ordinance to add “Accessory buildings in [a Residential] District shall not exceed 20 feet in height, except that residential use antennae and towers shall not exceed 70 feet.”
Section 6-8-22 A.4 of the original code deals with gas station entrance and exits in relation to residential districts and other public places such as assembly halls, libraries, churches, theaters, hospitals, community buildings, playgrounds, schools, hotels and tavern and liquor stores.
Section 3 of the amending ordinance changes this list to simply read, “No gasoline filling station shall hereafter be erected within the [Business] District or any other district so that any entrance or exit for vehicles is within 50 feet of any Residential District or within 200 feet of any previously existing assembly hall, theater, public library, church, public school, public playground, or community building, hospital, children’s or old people’s home, or similar institution.”
The final change in the ordinance deals with the maximum building height in business districts, saying buildings in business districts will be three stories, or 45 feet, in maximum height, “except for antennae and towers.”
The last exception for the antennae and towers is the addition to the original ordinance and does not give a limiting height for them, which is what Sampson had an issue with after the reading.
“I’m a little concerned about cell towers or anything being built in the business area,” Sampson said. “Most towns regulate the height of antennas throughout the business district.”
As they did not have a quorum with only three council members present, they could not waive the rules stating they must read it three times before passing the ordinance; therefore, they will have their second reading of the ordinance during the next city council meeting.
