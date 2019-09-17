{{featured_button_text}}

The Kanawha City Council received a resignation letter from Tammy Countryman on Wednesday, Aug. 28, accepting her resignation during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Her resignation letter simply stated, “I, Tammy Countryman, hereby resign from my seat on the Kanawha City Council effective immediately."

The resignation follows many months of her absence at the council meetings.

