The Kanawha City Council received a resignation letter from Tammy Countryman on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Her resignation was not accepted during the Tuesday, Sept. 10 council meeting as previously stated in the Summit-Tribune, as there was not a meeting that night due to lack of a quorum of council members, according to city clerk, Sharon Grimm.
The Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 to accept the resignation and to appoint a new council member.
Her resignation letter stated, “I, Tammy Countryman, hereby resign from my seat on the Kanawha City Council effective immediately."
The resignation follows many months of her absence at the council meetings.
