{{featured_button_text}}

The Kanawha City Council received a resignation letter from Tammy Countryman on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Her resignation was not accepted during the Tuesday, Sept. 10 council meeting as previously stated in the Summit-Tribune, as there was not a meeting that night due to lack of a quorum of council members, according to city clerk, Sharon Grimm.

The Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 to accept the resignation and to appoint a new council member.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Her resignation letter stated, “I, Tammy Countryman, hereby resign from my seat on the Kanawha City Council effective immediately."

The resignation follows many months of her absence at the council meetings.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments