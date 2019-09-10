2019 Little Miss and Mr. Kanawha contestants, (from left) Lillian Schnabel, Bode Zadow, Johnny Schaefer, Brekken Zadow, Bailey Wunder (2018 Little Miss Kanawha), Molly Thompson, Ian Deets, Kash Riedesel and Sophia Lodin. (Not pictured-Knox Riedesel)
THe 2018 Little Miss Kanawha, Bailey Wunder chats with Rachel Johnson during the Labor Day festivities in Kanawha.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
The 2019 Labor Day Parade Grand Marshals, Rodger and Beth Tweiten.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
2019 Little Miss Kanawha, Johnny Schaefer and 2019 Little Mr. Kanawha, Bode Zadow.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
The West Hancock Volleyball Team pedals the North Iowa Slow Ride during the Labor Day Parade in Kanawha.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
2019 Little Miss and Mr. Kanawha contestants, (from left) Lillian Schnabel, Bode Zadow, Johnny Schaefer, Brekken Zadow, Bailey Wunder (2018 Little Miss Kanawha), Molly Thompson, Ian Deets, Kash Riedesel and Sophia Lodin. (Not pictured-Knox Riedesel)
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
Pampered Pets Retreat and Spa at the Labor Day Parade in Kanawha.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
The West Hancock High School Band marches down Main street during the Labor Day Parade in Kanawha.
The town of Kanawha celebrated Labor Day with a full weekend of festivities.
Included in those activities was the annual Labor Day Parade, the Miss Kanawha Pageant as well as the Little Miss and Mr. Kanawha contest.
Courtney Harle was chosen as this year's Miss Kanawha and runner-up was Tiffany Sherwood.
Little Miss Kanawha contestants were Lillian Schnabel, daughter of Matt and Krystal Schnabel, Brekken Zadow, daughter of Matt and Deena Zadow, Molly Thompson, daughter of Brent and Renee Thompson, Sophia Lodin, daughter of Jeff and Alexa Lodin and Johnny Schafer, (2019 Little Miss Kanawha), daughter of Luke and Brittney Schafer.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Little Mr Kanawha contestants were Kash Riedesel, son of Tanner and Nikki Riedesel, Knox Riedesel, son of Tanner and Nikki Riedesel, Ian Deets, son of Dan and Amy Deets, and Bode Zadow, (2019 Little Mr Kanawha), son of Matt and Deena Zadow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.