The town of Kanawha celebrated Labor Day with a full weekend of festivities.

Included in those activities was the annual Labor Day Parade, the Miss Kanawha Pageant as well as the Little Miss and Mr. Kanawha contest.

Courtney Harle was chosen as this year's Miss Kanawha and runner-up was Tiffany Sherwood.

Little Miss Kanawha contestants were Lillian Schnabel, daughter of Matt and Krystal Schnabel, Brekken Zadow, daughter of Matt and Deena Zadow, Molly Thompson, daughter of Brent and Renee Thompson, Sophia Lodin, daughter of Jeff and Alexa Lodin and Johnny Schafer, (2019 Little Miss Kanawha), daughter of Luke and Brittney Schafer.

Little Mr Kanawha contestants were Kash Riedesel, son of Tanner and Nikki Riedesel, Knox Riedesel, son of Tanner and Nikki Riedesel, Ian Deets, son of Dan and Amy Deets, and Bode Zadow, (2019 Little Mr Kanawha), son of Matt and Deena Zadow.

