During the annual Ag Leaders Institute policy trip September 10-13, a total of 27 Iowa Farm Bureau leaders spent a few days away from their farms to visit Capitol Hill and meet with Iowa’s Congressional delegation to discuss key farm issues impacting communities across Iowa.
The Farm Bureau members urged Iowa’s elected officials to approve of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and end the abuse of waivers allowing refiners to sidestep ethanol blend requirements, sharing how critical those two issues are for Iowa agriculture.
You have free articles remaining.
Those participating in the trip included Rachel Johnson, of Britt, Bradley Young, of Eldora, Kilah Watson, of Clear Lake and Andrew Burton, of Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.