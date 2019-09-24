{{featured_button_text}}
Ag Leaders Institute Policy Trip

Those participating in the Ag Leaders Institute policy trip to Washington included (from left) Rachel Johnson, of Britt, Bradley Young, of Eldora, Kilah Watson, of Clear Lake and Andrew Burton, of Williams. 

 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation

During the annual Ag Leaders Institute policy trip September 10-13, a total of 27 Iowa Farm Bureau leaders spent a few days away from their farms to visit Capitol Hill and meet with Iowa’s Congressional delegation to discuss key farm issues impacting communities across Iowa.

The Farm Bureau members urged Iowa’s elected officials to approve of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and end the abuse of waivers allowing refiners to sidestep ethanol blend requirements, sharing how critical those two issues are for Iowa agriculture.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Those participating in the trip included Rachel Johnson, of Britt, Bradley Young, of Eldora, Kilah Watson, of Clear Lake and Andrew Burton, of Williams.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments