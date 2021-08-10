Jenn returns to seek Hobo Queen title

During one of her visits to Yellowstone National Park, Jenn acquired the job title of “Bucketlist Fullfillment Expert” from one of her guests, as well as the nickname “Bucketlist Kris,” a name she loved so much that she decided to keep it as her hobo name.

“I want to help people fulfill those bucket list items, you know?” Jenn said. “I have a part to play in that. I mean, they had the idea; they booked the trip, but here I am not only showing it to them, but hopefully through my commentary and storytelling I am enriching the experience for them.”

One of Jenn’s proudest achievements was hiking to Everest Base Camp at Mount Everest, which was a six day trip to the base and six days back.

“That was really neat,” Jenn said. “I mean, just talk about being in a place where mountain people are living out there and have lived out there for generations, and you are just catching a glimpse of their lives. It was just so cool.”

Jenn always thought having hobo royalty at Hobo Days was a “cool concept,” and it wasn’t until last year that Jenn realized she was also a hobo. She discovered she had the celebration’s dates off work and decided she wanted to take this opportunity to run for Hobo Queen.