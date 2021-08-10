Jenn returns to seek Hobo Queen title

This year’s Hobo Days celebration from Aug. 12-15 in Britt will see the return of native Kristen Jenn, who is looking to seize the title of Hobo Queen.
Jenn’s passion for traveling sprouted as a child in her hometown of Britt. The community has a small campground where hobos stay while traveling called the Hobo Jungle, and Jenn would often find herself visiting the area to learn about the hobos’ travels.
After her time in college and the U.S. Air Force, Jenn Googled “travel jobs,” and she has been hooked on being a tour guide ever since, holding the job for roughly 15 years.
Jenn only works for six months out of the year, allowing her to spend the rest of her time doing whatever her heart desires. When she isn’t continuing her travels in her free time, she resides in Austin, Texas, where she participates in sports like pickleball and volleyball.
In her tours, Jenn follows a pre-set travel schedule planned by America’s National Parks. Her trips are between 10-14 days and transpire all over the country and the world. Despite visiting many of the same places over and over again, Jenn never gets sick of it.
One frequent trip destination is the Grand Canyon, a location she has visited 93 times.
“The reason that it never gets old is that I have at least half a motor coach full of people who have never seen it before,” Jenn said. “They’ve heard about it their entire lives and to see the expressions on their faces, and there are people who come up to me after with tears in their eyes like ‘I’ve literally seen this a billion times in movies, and I can’t believe I’m seeing this.’”
During one of her visits to Yellowstone National Park, Jenn acquired the job title of “Bucketlist Fullfillment Expert” from one of her guests, as well as the nickname “Bucketlist Kris,” a name she loved so much that she decided to keep it as her hobo name.
“I want to help people fulfill those bucket list items, you know?” Jenn said. “I have a part to play in that. I mean, they had the idea; they booked the trip, but here I am not only showing it to them, but hopefully through my commentary and storytelling I am enriching the experience for them.”
One of Jenn’s proudest achievements was hiking to Everest Base Camp at Mount Everest, which was a six day trip to the base and six days back.
“That was really neat,” Jenn said. “I mean, just talk about being in a place where mountain people are living out there and have lived out there for generations, and you are just catching a glimpse of their lives. It was just so cool.”
Jenn always thought having hobo royalty at Hobo Days was a “cool concept,” and it wasn’t until last year that Jenn realized she was also a hobo. She discovered she had the celebration’s dates off work and decided she wanted to take this opportunity to run for Hobo Queen.
“It helped shape me so much that this is what I do for a living now,” Jenn said. “So I said, ‘Well, I want to go back and be Hobo Queen.’ I want to spread the word about this alternative lifestyle that you can have, and you can have a complete life by being a travel hound.”
During the event, hobo contestants write their names on a piece of cardboard nailed to a tree to enter the competition. The following day, the contestants announce why they want to be the hobo king or queen, and the votes are decided by applause.
Even if she isn't named Hobo Queen, Jenn looks forward to celebrating the event with her friends and family.
