The West Hancock Community School District School Board has appointed Jay Hiscocks to fill the vacate director's seat created when Todd Hammer moved out of his district.
Hiscocks will represent District 4 until the end of 2019.
This fall he will make the decision on whether or not he will run in the November election for the new term starting in 2020.
Hiscocks said he was approached by a couple of current board members to fill the vacancy after Hammer’s resignation and was happy to accept the position.
“West Hancock is a wonderful school district, full of extremely talented students,” Hiscocks said. “The staff is top notch and the community’s support is second to none.”
Hiscock said his current goals are to “assist the board with continuing to provide our students with a great learning environment, surrounded by a supportive and talented staff and keep the district in sound financial standing.”
Owner of and agent at the Jay Hiscocks State Farm Agency, Hiscock is also a board member on Hancock County Economic Development, vice president of the West Hancock Athletic Booster Club, a First Lutheran Church trustee, assistant basketball coach and radio commentator for West Hancock football on KHAM radio station.
