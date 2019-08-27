The J&D’s Hob Nob on Main Avenue in Britt will be closing its doors after 40 years of serving the people of Britt excellent cheeseburgers, chicken and tenderloins, a variety of deep fried food and, of course, drinks at the bar.
People have known and loved the Hob Nob for its good food, dark ambience, taped-together bar stools, game shows on the television and beer steins behind the bar – not to mention the pool table, Pac-Man and juke box available.
Dale Nielsen, 81 and owner of the Hob Nob, will be retiring after the Hob Nob closes Aug. 31 at noon.
Nielsen’s daughter, Robin Bartlett, said the restaurant will be sorely missed after it closes, but it’s time.
“There’s a lot of people that are going to be lost without it, but it’s time for him to retire,” she said.
Nielsen said he’s willing to sell the restaurant, but so far has had no takers.
“I’ve had several people wanting it and several people looked at it, but I haven’t anybody with no money yet,” he said.
If and when he does sell the restaurant, Nielsen said he doesn’t know what they will do with it, but he’s taking all of his personal possessions with him, including the pool table and the Pac-Man game.
“If nobody’s going to buy it, I’m just going to have to close it,” he said. “See if I can sell the stuff inside and sell the building.”
Nielsen became the owner of the Hob Nob, which used to be called Don’s Hob Nob, when his late wife, Jane Nielsen, bought the restaurant in 1979.
You have free articles remaining.
Before he owned the Hob Nob, Nielsen worked at Britt Implement when his wife told him the news.
“She said, ‘You know what I did today?’” Nielsen said. “‘No.’ ‘I bought the Hob Nob.’ ‘Ugh, juh.’ Hours and hours and hours, you know.”
Nielsen said they changed the name from Don’s Hob Nob, which he said he doesn’t know how long has been in business before Jane bought it, to J&D’s Hob Nob for Jane and Dale.
Jane passed away in 1999, and Nielsen remarried Rose Nielsen in 2006.
After 40 years of business, Nielsen said he decided to retire now because Aug. 31 was when all his licenses expire.
“So I can just get out of it, but I’m saving $5,000,” he said. “…I’m getting to old for it, too. Too many hours.”
He said he ran the Hob Nob for so long because he had nothing else to do and it kept him busy all the time, but when he retires he’ll probably do some odd jobs, go up to his cabin and go golfing more often.
“It was a good business for a long time,” Nielsen said. “Yup, it did good. And the customers have really been good to me.”
The Hob Nob will be holding a retirement celebration party for Nielsen and a farewell party for the Hob Nob customers Aug. 30 starting at 7 p.m. with MoJo Productions playing some music.
“I’d like to thank everybody,” Nielsen said. “I’d like to thank everybody and all my help and all my relations for all the years they helped me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.