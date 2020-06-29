'It's going in the wrong direction': COVID-19 climbing in Winnebago, Hancock

“The trend that I’ve seen over the last four or five days, this is pretty disturbing, to be honest with you,” he said. “I have no idea what the future holds, but I don’t know where we’re going, and my concern is that we’ll look back on the spring lockdown of 2020 and remember it fondly because of what we have to go through this fall.”

That doesn’t mean the supervisors have to do anything, though, other than encourage people to wash their hands, stay at home if they don’t feel good and follow social distancing guidelines, he said.

Buffington said there’s areas in the state and the country where people are getting together, not social distancing or taking any precautions against the virus, and bringing it back home, which is the case with the new cases in Hancock County.

“The more that we throw our hands up and say, ‘I think it’s over,’ the more that some of those things for our economy are opening up – we need to open up, but we’ll have no choice but to shut down again in the name of public health,” he said. “It’s extremely frustrating seeing the numbers that we’re seeing.”