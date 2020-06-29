'It's going in the wrong direction': COVID-19 climbing in Winnebago, Hancock

As the state and Winnebago and Hancock counties are working on reopening the businesses and government buildings to the public and people are trying to get back to their normal lives, both have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
In Winnebago County, 624 people have been tested and 17 tested positive; five are still active cases right now and the remaining 12 have recovered, according to Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson.
As of July 1, Public Health will return to its regular schedule and will allow people to come in for immunizations and foot clinics by appointment only, she said.
While businesses and government buildings are slowly reopening, Sorenson warned people not to let their guard down and to continue to do their due diligence with all the precautions against the virus.
“Just in the last week is where our five active cases have come from, so it’s still out there,” Sorenson said.
Andy Buffington, the emergency management coordinator for both counties, said Hancock County has seen about five additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Hancock County had its first positive case on March 22 and has since had a total of 19 cases by May 27; in the last 17 days, though, the county has had another 19 cases, doubling the number in just over two weeks, according to Buffington.
While there has been more testing, Buffington said the targeted surveillance testing has not brought any more cases.
Nationally, the number of cases are starting to rise and the recovery rate is starting to drop as well as the death counts, Buffington said.
“People really are thinking it’s over,” he said. “I can tell you it’s not.”
Buffington said 2 percent of the COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa are people under 40 years old, but make up 49 percent of the cases in Iowa; in contrast, people 61 years old and older make up only 17 percent of the cases but account for 88 percent of the deaths.
“What we’re seeing is that a lot of those folks in those susceptible populations are continuing to take those precautions, they’re staying away, they’re doing social distancing, they’re washing their hands – the younger crowd is not,” he said.
With the younger people are going outside and meeting friends, going to parties and getting together, Buffington said that is the hot spot and is an area of concern.
“Social distancing, I guess, isn’t being followed,” he said. “People have stopped washing their hands. If this continues, what will probably happen is we’ll start seeing another shutdown, potentially.”
Buffington said he’s concerned the state will start moving backward, which could cause businesses to have to close again and more events, such as the county fair, be canceled.
“The trend that I’ve seen over the last four or five days, this is pretty disturbing, to be honest with you,” he said. “I have no idea what the future holds, but I don’t know where we’re going, and my concern is that we’ll look back on the spring lockdown of 2020 and remember it fondly because of what we have to go through this fall.”
That doesn’t mean the supervisors have to do anything, though, other than encourage people to wash their hands, stay at home if they don’t feel good and follow social distancing guidelines, he said.
Buffington said there’s areas in the state and the country where people are getting together, not social distancing or taking any precautions against the virus, and bringing it back home, which is the case with the new cases in Hancock County.
“The more that we throw our hands up and say, ‘I think it’s over,’ the more that some of those things for our economy are opening up – we need to open up, but we’ll have no choice but to shut down again in the name of public health,” he said. “It’s extremely frustrating seeing the numbers that we’re seeing.”
He said he anticipated the pandemic will continue throughout the summer because people have been locked up to long, and if the pandemic continues through the summer into the fall, it will affect the schools again and the economy, hurting the businesses again just as they’re coming out of the first shutdown.
“We need to squish this thing, and it’s going the wrong direction right now,” he said.
