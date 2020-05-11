Iowa State University recognizes spring 2020 graduates

Iowa State University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is honoring the following students, who will earn a bachelor's degree following successful completion of the spring semester:
GARNER: Alek Goll, majoring in animal science; Benjamin Baumgard, majoring in agricultural systems technology; Derek Anderson, majoring in agricultural studies; Kiersten Jass, majoring in animal science; Lucas Prohaska, majoring in agricultural studies; Tucker Barickman, majoring in agricultural studies.
TITONKA: Chyenna Julius, majoring in agronomy; Levi Eden, majoring in agricultural systems technology.
CORWITH: Grant Carroll, majoring in agricultural business
KLEMME: Jamin Manus, majoring in agricultural studies
WODEN: Kyle Post, majoring in industrial technology
BRITT: Trevor Kluver, majoring in agricultural studies
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university's commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement moved to a virtual format.
