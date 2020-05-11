Iowa State University recognizes spring 2020 graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa State University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is honoring the following students, who will earn a bachelor's degree following successful completion of the spring semester:

GARNER: Alek Goll, majoring in animal science; Benjamin Baumgard, majoring in agricultural systems technology; Derek Anderson, majoring in agricultural studies; Kiersten Jass, majoring in animal science; Lucas Prohaska, majoring in agricultural studies; Tucker Barickman, majoring in agricultural studies.

TITONKA: Chyenna Julius, majoring in agronomy; Levi Eden, majoring in agricultural systems technology.

CORWITH: Grant Carroll, majoring in agricultural business

KLEMME: Jamin Manus, majoring in agricultural studies

WODEN: Kyle Post, majoring in industrial technology

BRITT: Trevor Kluver, majoring in agricultural studies

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university's commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement moved to a virtual format.

