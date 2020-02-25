Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation – Clarion offers scholarships
Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation – Clarion offers scholarships

Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation - Clarion will award scholarships to seniors in area high schools who are planning to enter higher education for training in the health care field.

Four $500 scholarships are offered to seniors in the school systems of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove and West Hancock. Interested seniors should contact their high school guidance counselor’s office or Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation for applicant information. Completed applications need to be postmarked by April 17. The following are the eligibility requirements for the scholarship:

• Be entering a health career area of study.

• Attain a high school grade point of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

• Be of good character.

• Have participated in high school activities and/or extracurricular activities.

• Complete a 200-word essay.

For further information about the scholarships, contact Jordan Marker at 515-532-9328.

