Chad Lewis, with Iowa Paranormal, will present a program at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Britt Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.
Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual, including Iowa. His background is in Psychology, which he holds a bachelor and master’s degree.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
However, for the last 20-plus years, he have traveled the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.