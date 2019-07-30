{{featured_button_text}}
Chad Lewis, with Iowa Paranormal, will present a program at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Britt Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual, including Iowa. His background is in Psychology, which he holds a bachelor and master’s degree.

However, for the last 20-plus years, he have traveled the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history.

