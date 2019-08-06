{{featured_button_text}}
Heritage and Century Farms

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will holds its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Lower Level Meeting Room - Clear Lake Public Library, 200 N 4th St, Clear Lake.

The meeting will feature a presentation/talk session with regard to Heritage and Century Farms and the families who have deep and permanent roots to their land.  

