The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will holds its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Lower Level Meeting Room - Clear Lake Public Library, 200 N 4th St, Clear Lake.
The meeting will feature a presentation/talk session with regard to Heritage and Century Farms and the families who have deep and permanent roots to their land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.