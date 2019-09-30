Bugs of all sizes will soon be invading the Corwith Public Library.
The Iowa State University Department of Entomology's Insect Zoo will be at the Corwith Public Library at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The library is located at 110 NW Elm Street, Corwith.
This is an early-out program, which will teach children about insects, is sponsored by Hankins Trucking.
Space is limited to 30 children. Pre-registration is required.
Contact the library at 515-583-2536 to sign up for this fun, free event.
