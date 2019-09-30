{{featured_button_text}}
ISU Insect Zoo

Bugs of all sizes will soon be invading the Corwith Public Library.

The Iowa State University Department of Entomology's Insect Zoo will be at the Corwith Public Library at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The library is located at 110 NW Elm Street, Corwith.

This is an early-out program, which will teach children about insects, is sponsored by Hankins Trucking.

Space is limited to 30 children. Pre-registration is required.

Contact the library at 515-583-2536 to sign up for this fun, free event.

