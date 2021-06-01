In memoriam: Hancock County communities honor military Vets on 'perfect' day

“A vet is someone who at one point, wrote a blank check to the U.S.A, payable up to death,” read Guenther. “That is honor.” He noted name plaques added to the Avenue of Flags because there are now so many to honor.

Eulinda Rasmussen of the American Legion Auxiliary saluted the laying of a memorial wreath by the sergeant of arms/Master/Sgt. Jerry Christensen, saying it was “in honor of all those who gave all.”

Blanch Chizek of the VFW Auxiliary cited the brave deeds of all veterans who gave their lives via land, sea, and air. Chance Eden played ‘Taps’ following a gun salute to the dead by American Legion Post members.

Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer gave the main address, citing the sacred moment of peace with everyone gathered to pay respect and give thanks for the sacrifices of the fallen.

“They were willing to give up everything for defense of our freedom,” said Arndorfer, noting how family, friends, even complete strangers visit graves placing photos, flowers, and favorite items. “Perhaps, they will say ‘what is this sense of duty?’ Why, when so many may have self-interest? They felt some tug, answered a call, and said ‘I’ll go,’ an extreme willingness to risk their lives for people they never met.”