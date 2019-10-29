The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is considering potential improvements to the county's courthouse structure.
The supervisors toured the courthouse building with an architect from WHKS at end of their weekly meeting on Monday, Oct. 21.
“It was a perfect day for [the architect, Scott Sweet,] to come because we have some issues with water,” Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tlach said. “Our cement is starting to lean to the building and get water in the building, so it was a perfect day for him to see the water coming into the building, so it was the perfect day for him to be there.”
Tlach said Sweet looked over the building and walked around outside to get a good look at the important issues that need to be remedied as soon as possible.
Currently, the Supervisors’ goal is to get the building tuck pointed and repair some window sills that are starting to get loose in addition to addressing the water coming into the basement of the building, according to Tlach.
“We’ve got to get that taken care of,” he said. “We’re going to lower our building if we don’t do that.”
Tlach said they also discussed putting a small addition to the east side of the building to hold some of the cold air out, but “for right now, we’ve got to get the building taken care of.”
Sweet and the WHKS architects still have to get a report, which will include time and cost estimates, back to the Supervisors, but Tlach said hopefully the improvements will start next spring or summer.
