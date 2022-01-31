IDOT funds to help study safety of Hancock County intersection near Hayfield

Hancock County is set to receive key funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation to assess and then properly address crucial safety concerns on the 310th Street (B16) blacktop north of Hayfield, where it intersects with Oak Avenue (R44).

“This is a two-way, stop-controlled area where Oak Avenue has to stop at the intersection, but 310th keeps going,” said county engineer Jeremy Purvis. “The intersection ranks in the top 5 percent (in the state) for crashes. Of the five crashes that have happened there since 2014, two have involved fatalities.”

Purvis also said four of the five accidents have involved a southbound and eastbound vehicle. County Road B16/310th Street runs east-west and also intersects with U.S Highway 69. It is just south of Crystal Lake and Forest City. County Road R44/Oak Avenue runs north and south and also intersects with U.S. Highway 18 at Duncan, where it jets slightly east before running up through Hayfield toward Forest City.

“I suspect the open drainage ditch back slope on the northwest corner of the intersection is blocking partial view looking to the west,” Purvis said. “That could be a cause of four out of five crashes happening with a southbound and eastbound vehicle.”

Purvis said the county could receive up to 100 hours for consulting to study the intersection, which he said could provide between $10,000 and $15,000. He estimated that at least 50 to 75 percent of the 100 hours may be necessary to study this intersection.

“Over the past year, we have increased the stop sign size from 30 to 36 inches, added ‘Cross Traffic Does Not Stop’ signage below the stop sign, and added red reflective strips to the post,” Purvis said.

Recently, Supervisor Gary Rayhons asked about adding a flashing stop sign to the intersection, so Purvis did some research on additional improvements that could be made. He found that a flashing light on the sign only a provides a 5 percent crash reduction factor, but changing the intersection from a two-way stop-controlled to an all-way stop could provide a 55 percent crash reduction factor plus a 70 percent reduction for fatalities and injuries.

“After seeing this data, I felt an engineering study on the intersection is warranted to come up with the best recommendations,” Purvis said. “Besides changing it to an all-way stop, other safety improvements could be a combination of adding flashing lights, doubling up the stop sign and advanced warning signs on both sides of the road, re-cutting the transverse rumble strips, installing an intersection conflict warning system, and looking at making sight distance improvements.”

Crash history data shows that on Dec. 17, 2020, a three-vehicle accident resulted in two fatalities. It involved a southbound semi-truck, eastbound passenger car, and northbound pickup truck. Running a stop sign was listed as the accident cause.

Another fatality was listed in relation to a May 13, 2014, accident at the intersection. It involved two passenger vehicles where the primary cause was listed as failure to yield right of way to traffic from a stop sign.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0