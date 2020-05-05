Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hy-Vee has announced that effective Wednesday, May 6, it will limit meat purchases at all its store locations.

In a statement Tuesday, Hy-Vee cited worker shortages at plants and an increase in meat sales.

On May 6 and onward, customers will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," Hy-Vee said in the statement.

