The Hancock County Board of Supervisors affirmed its support of the Homeward Housing Trust Fund with a financial contribution.
The supervisors signed a letter of support confirming their $5,000 commitment to the Homeward Housing Trust Fund during their weekly meeting.
The Homeward Housing Trust Fund requires a $5,000 commitment annually from each county participating.
The purpose of the fund is to assist extremely low income homeowners with minor home repairs via grants or help with rental and utility deposits.
Hancock County has had homeowners with the most loans out of the 33 counties in the Trust with 377 loans out of a total of 2,244 loans from all the counties combined.
With people of Hancock County using those loans, they have been able to receive about $3.4 million out of the fund.
“Basically, we give them $5,000 and we reckon we get about that much back,” Supervisor Sis Greiman, who sits on the Homeward Housing Trust Fund Board, said.
Out of the nine cities in the county, Britt citizens have received the most loans and grants with 62 being distributed to them for a total of $339,317 as of July 2018.
Greiman said the County goes into this agreement every year. She said Hancock County benefits from it so much because their service coordinator, Sandy Mireles, works to connect and help people with the fund.
“She thinks if anyone qualifies, she immediately calls them to get them qualified,” Greiman said.
The Homeward Housing Trust Fund, formed in 1998, is part of the Local Housing Trust Fund Program provided by Homeward, Inc.
Homeward, Inc.’s mission is to “help rural Iowans purchase good quality, affordable housing and to improve their existing homes” and they believe “home ownership is an important part of economic development,” according to their mission statement.
The program currently has five loan programs: Homeward Housing Trust Fund grants and loans, down payment assistance loans, home improvement loans, VA Pride Loans and community construction loans.
To be eligible for the minor repair grant program of the fund, homeowners must be at or below the 30 percent income level in their county, which varies by county; to be eligible for the home improvement grant or loan program, homeowners must be at or below the 80 percent income level in their county; and to be eligible for the down payment grant or loan program, the buyer must be at or below the 80 percent income level in their county.
