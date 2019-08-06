BRITT – The 2019 Hancock County District Fair horse and pony games were a damp and gray affair but that didn’t deter competitors from giving it their all in each and every event.
Designed to test the horsemanship skills of each participant, the 4-H and FFA riders were put through a series of games, from egg and spoon, which focused on balance, to the flag run, which required riders to pull a flag from one bucket and successfully plant it in a second one.
Not only does the flag run focus on horsemanship and precision, but it tests coordination as well.
Several times, while attempting to pick up the flag, riders had their horses balk before reaching the bucket. While others, attempting to slam the flag into the receptacle bucket, missed or had the flag bounce out and hit the ground, meaning they don’t get a score.
“These are skills the kids will not just use here, but they will be able to use anytime they are working with horses in the future,” said Stephanie Logan, who yelled constant encouragement from her place in the stands. “These kids come out here and take part in these events, knowing they could fail or fall off. That takes a special kind of courage.”
While some well-meaning spectators advised riders not to try and slam the flag so hard, others tossed out advice, warning riders of the dangers of leaning over too far or having the horse move too fast, attempting to capture or plant the flag.
The competitors themselves seemed to have their own strategies for handling the event, from a run that nearly saw one competitor not only collect the flag while her horse raced at a high rate of speed, but plant it as well. In the end however, the flag did not stay in the second bucket. However, the fans very enthusiastically praised her attempt.
“Even if they walk their horse through the course, they’ve still gotten out there and tried,” Logan said. “In order to work with a horse, there has to be trust and that works both ways. The rider has to learn to trust the horse and the horse has to learn to trust the rider.
“That isn’t something that happens fast or east, but when it does happen, it creates a very special bond.”
Other competitors went with the walk method, trying to rely on precision to ensure they at least got a score, even if it wouldn’t be a fast one. Like with any event, the riders are there to see what they can learn, change, correct and grow from.
One competitor fell from her horse, when reaching to collect the flag, but that did not deter her from finishing. She climbed back up on her horse and finished the run to the delight of the crowd.
“That’s how you cowgirl up!” yelled Logan, from where she watched along the railing. “Good job, you finished strong.”
It’s that type of encouragement which spurred many of the competitors.
Riders also competed in barrel racing, keyhole, pole jumping, pole bending, and more, with the competitors yelling just as much encouragement to one another as the fans.
“It’s about community,” Logan said. “In the barns and out here. If something breaks, they work together to fix it. If someone is struggling to learn a skill, then they take time to work with them and help them.
“With so much selfishness in the world and cutthroat attitudes, it’s nice to see kids learn from a young age that there are better ways to be.”
