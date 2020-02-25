Holocaust speaker to appear at Britt Library

You have free articles remaining.
The Britt Public Library will host Iowa Holocaust Commission member Brad Wilkening on the lessons of the Holocaust at 7 p.m. March 5.
Bullying and indifference begin at an early age and we have a responsibility to help create a safer and more caring environment. Learn to be an UPstander, not a BYstander in the face of evil. Wilkening will also present at the WH Middle school in the afternoon. This program is made possible with the support of the Friends of the Britt Library.