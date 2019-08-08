{{featured_button_text}}
Early arrivals

Hobos who arrived early for the 119th annual National Hobo Convention gather for a photo Monday, Aug. 5, in Britt.

 ASHLEY STEWART, Summit-Tribune

“Hobo” was said in unison as more than 40 hobos and hobos-at-heart of all ages gathered for the early arrivals’ photo Monday, Aug. 5, in Hobo Jungle celebrating their arrival to Britt for the 119th annual National Hobo Convention.

Although the annual convention didn’t start until Thursday, Aug. 8, hobos from across the country began arriving to Britt more than a week before — an event that earned them their nickname.

Double “B” and her son, Nate Wolf, were among them.

“This might be the last one,” she said.

Double “B,” who was crowned Hobo Queen in 2010, said she’s been traveling from Pennsylvania for the National Hobo Convention since 2004, but, now in her 80s, it’s becoming more difficult to make the trek.

This year her son, who’s never attended the convention, drove her to Britt.

“It should be interesting,” he said.

Double “B” enjoys arriving early so she can connect with her fellow hobos. She said this year would be difficult because of the deaths of good friends Tuck and Frog.

“I’m happy to be here with all the hobos that are still here,” she said.

Tents, campers and lawn chairs dotted the lawn in front of a boxcar tagged with thousands of signatures off Second Street Northeast.

After the photo, hobos chatted like old friends before attending a meeting about the week’s upcoming festivities and other matters beneath a sunny, cloud-filled sky.

The convention coincides with the city’s Hobo Days celebration that began on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with sidewalk sales, a golf cart parade and a cemetery tour, and it concluded on Sunday, Aug. 11. Other festivities featured during the event were the Little Miss Britt pageant on Thursday, the Hobo Memorial Service on Friday, a parade on Saturday and a classic car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show on Sunday.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

