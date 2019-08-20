A first-time king and a first-time queen, one an older gentleman and the other a younger woman, were elected as the Hobo King and Queen this year at the City Park gazebo during Hobo Days.
King Slim Tim and Queen Flux were elected out of six king candidates, including Roadrunner, Iwegin, Slim Tim, Bobby Janks, Scrounger and Luther the Jett, and five queen candidates, including Angel, Flynn, Double B, Flux and Kimmy.
At the beginning of the coronation, Harold “Kingmaker” Boekelman was named an honorary hobo, as this year was the last year for him to emcee the hobo king and queen coronation. His son, Paul, will now be emceeing the coronation in his place.
“I want to thank you all for the privilege I’ve had doing this,” Boekelman said. “I’ve gotten to know many people, and I’ve made many friends over the years. It is time. It is my last time on stage as emcee.”
After Minneapolis Jewel said a few words about her late husband and king, Tuck, and other hobos including Connecticut Tootsie, Gypsy Moon, Sunrise, The Czech Hobo and Hannibal Paul and Brooklyn Bonnie said some words about being a hobo and at the Hobo Days, the coronation began with each contestant getting up on stage, some with their pet dogs and kitten, and describing why they entered the race and what they want to do as the kind or queen.
The king and queen are elected by whomever gets the loudest applause – no whistling or hollering allowed – which is determined by three or four judges sitting in various places in the audience.
Flux said this was her first hobo convention and that she was thrilled to be at the convention running for the queen title.
“It seems like everywhere I go in the country, and even in the world, people like me are looked down on and ostracized, and, you know, people don’t like us, but to come here and to be not only accepted but celebrated, it’s just been so – it’s been a magical experience for me,” she said.
She has been on the road for almost three years, traveling to 12 different countries and almost every state in the United States by train, plane and automobile, doing odd jobs here and there when she needed to work, Flux said.
“Mostly what I do is I’m a musician, and I play the mandolin,” she said.
Though young riders or “dirty kids,” the new young generation of hobos, haven’t been as accepted in the past, Flux said she hopes the attitude is shifting to be more accepting, and as queen she wants to work to improve relations between the dirty kids and the older hobos.
“I just think that I would be a very good ambassador of the dirty kids to show you all that there’s some young people here, and I want to help make the Britt Hobo fest even better,” she said.
When Slim Tim took to the stage, he said his father, Connecticut Slim, was a four-time hobo king and both his sisters are hobo queens.
“I am running for hobo [king] to be an ambassador for the town of Britt and the hobos,” he said. “That is what I want; I’ve been trying to do that most of my life.”
Slim Tim said he talks about the hobos all the time and appreciating the people supporting Britt and the hobos.
Slim Tim said he had been doing some advertising by handing out cards with a hoboing squirrel on it.
He tried last year to be hobo king, but he kept coming back to be hobo king, he said.
At first, Slim Tim tied with Bobby, but after a runoff Slim Tim was decided the winner.
