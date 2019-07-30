A part of hobo history, found at the National Hobo Museum, was recently included in an exhibit highlighting the art and identity of hobo artists.
Last summer, the Massillon Museum in Massillon, Ohio ran an exhibit titled, “Moniker: Identity Lost & Found,” a documentation of mark-making and monikers—grassroots movements, which began in rail yards in the late 19th century and continue today.
Included in the exhibit was the “Herby” panel from the National Hobo Museum.
The panel depicts a cartoon character resting under a palm tree. The character has appeared on freight cars that have traveled every standard-gauge Western hemisphere railroad. Herby’s can also be found on the boxcar at the Hobo Park, in Britt.
During the late 1800s, blue-collar workers and travelers began drawing unique symbols and words on the sides of train cars in chalk, ephemeral marks that crossed the countryside, exposed to anyone who idly watched passing trains.
Drawn by Herbert Mayer, a retired switchman from St. Louis, Mayer sketched his Herby’s for 25 years, without revealing his identity. It wasn’t until his retirement he admitted to being the train car artist.
Over time, mark-making developed into a coded system of communication. Through repetition, recognition, and transcontinental exposure, symbols took on a deeper meaning. A drawing became a moniker: a name, an identity.
While moniker art is highly visible, it is historically among the most overlooked aspects of railroad heritage. The foundation of the exhibition was to communicate to those visiting, the ways in which monikers evolved from the 19th century to present day as a means of distinguishing an individual from an otherwise homogenized and marginalized group of rail workers.
When Mayer donated his “Herby” panel to the museum in 1991, he had spent the past 32 years drawing the character of 75,000 times.
“We were asked to loan our Herby panel for the exhibit,” said Amy Boekelman, Hobo Day Committee President. “What an honor to be able to be included in this exhibit and share resources about the National Hobo Museum’s legacy as part of that story.”
As a contributor not only was Herby on display but the National Hobo Convention and the National Hobo Museum was included in a hard-bound book highlighting the exhibit.
Those stopping by the National Hobo Museum will have the opportunity to view "Herby" in person.
