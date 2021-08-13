Hobo Memorial Service back again so nobody 'is ever forgotten'

They gathered once again to mourn the loss of their family and friends.

The Hobo Memorial Service took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt on Friday for the first time since 2019, allowing community members to gather and mourn the loss of local hobos who doubled as friends and family.

Before the service, the country gospel band Parson Paul & the Gloryland Express conducted a prelude in honor of those lost. Those arriving were each given strips of burlap to tie around their walking stick to commemorate the event.

Seven members of Britt’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) began the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the salute. The group concluded the opening with the traditional song “Taps” played on the bugle horn.

Banning together, friends and family members then took turns remembering loved ones buried in the cemetery, evoking emotions within the crowd.

After the remembrance, attendees formed a line and walked along the gravestones to pay their respects. Many of the hobos showed their grieving by momentarily tapping each headstone with their walking stick as they passed.