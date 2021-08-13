Hobo Memorial Service back again so nobody 'is ever forgotten'

They gathered once again to mourn the loss of their family and friends.
The Hobo Memorial Service took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt on Friday for the first time since 2019, allowing community members to gather and mourn the loss of local hobos who doubled as friends and family.
Before the service, the country gospel band Parson Paul & the Gloryland Express conducted a prelude in honor of those lost. Those arriving were each given strips of burlap to tie around their walking stick to commemorate the event.
Seven members of Britt’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) began the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the salute. The group concluded the opening with the traditional song “Taps” played on the bugle horn.
Banning together, friends and family members then took turns remembering loved ones buried in the cemetery, evoking emotions within the crowd.
After the remembrance, attendees formed a line and walked along the gravestones to pay their respects. Many of the hobos showed their grieving by momentarily tapping each headstone with their walking stick as they passed.
Fellow hobo Lea Donaldson had taken on the role of heading the memorial service. Donaldson and her daughter read the names of those buried there, as well as the names of those buried elsewhere that they still wanted to show their respects to.
The ceremony used to include a section on the history of the hobos, but has since been removed due to the growing number of respects to be paid.
Donaldson recalled the 50s and 60s – a time when those seeking and living this alternative lifestyle were outcasts from their families and looked down on by society, making it difficult for them to be remembered.
“By reading the list and updating it every year, nobody is ever forgotten,” Donaldson said. “Nobody should be forgotten.”
Former educator, writer and hobo Carmine Coco De Young believes people need to attend the memorial service each year as it plays a part in American history.
“It’s important to me that we honor those hobos who rode the rails,” Coco De Young said. “I just love the history because they actually visited my grandmother’s back door during the Great Depression in Pennsylvania, so this has been a long history all my life.”
The service ended with the singing of “Hobo’s Lullaby” and a group picture to further commemorate the service and time spent together.
The names of those respected during the service can be found on a list located in the cemetery and the National Hobo Museum in Britt.