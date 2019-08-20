The Hobo Memorial Cemetery tour, led by Betty “Connecticut Shorty” Moylan, went over 15 different hobos who had ridden the steam trains.
The first hobo talked about was Paul “Pennsylvania Kid” Wilson, who came to Britt for many years, was a four-time hobo king, and a “very popular fellow,” according to Connecticut Shorty.
“When he came to Britt, he used to wear a tall hat with all the buttons and feathers and all kinds of doodads,” she said. “That was his trademark in Britt.”
Connecticut Shorty said the Pennsylvania Kid has been to the Council Bluffs jail 92 times with charges of vagrancy, illegal train riding and sometimes making a “courtesy call,” in which a hobo would visit a jail if they were hungry or the weather was bad.
“The hobos knew that jails were always good for three hots and a pot, and whenever they could, they’d take advantage of that,” she said.
The next hobo she talked about was her father, Jim “Connecticut Slim” Moylan, who hoboed 44 years and was also a four-time hobo king.
“His motto was, ‘I could go coast to coast on a piece of toast,’” she said.
Connecticut Slim’s first year in Britt was 1960, and his last year was 1976. In August 1990, he was buried in the cemetery along with five other hobos who were transferred from the original plots they were buried in, and his gravestone is handmade.
Right next to her father is James “Lord Open Road James” Langford, who was born with a speech impediment and over time learned to talk “in rhythms and rhymes,” according to Connecticut Shorty.
“Lord Open Road James was our first and only hobo rapper,” she said.
He was a World War II veteran and wore a brace on his leg, which he would have adjusted for him by Bill the Cobbler, owner of the Cobbler Shoppe in Britt.
However, things ended for Lord Open Road James in 1981 in Dalhart, Texas, when he was grabbed by two murdering robbers who stabbed him repeatedly, tied him to a farm implement and let him bleed to death, Connecticut Shorty said.
He was buried in a “grave for the lost and forgotten,” or a pauper’s grave, in Dalhart, Texas.
After 10 years, Lord Open Road James was brought back to Britt in 1992 by freight by Adman and Minneapolis Skinny to be buried in the cemetery for the August 1992 hobo convention, according to Connecticut Shorty.
“Lord Open Road James was buried as a hobo king,” she said. “He was the only person to ever be buried after they caught the Westbound.”
Connecticut Shorty also talked about “Steam Train” Maury Graham, Alabama Hobo, Cardboard, Fishbones, Sidor, Charles “Mountain Dew” Troxel, John“Hardrock Kid” Mislen, Fry Pan Jack and Frisco Jack.
This is the eighth year Connecticut Shorty led the tour, and she said she does it to promote the history of the hobos.
“Eventually, if nobody talks about the history of the hobos as well as the other stuff, it dies and it just fades into the sunset,” she said. “It also makes these people be real people, you know, because a lot of times you look at a stone or something, it doesn’t really mean anything, but these were all real people that all came to Britt, that all lived and died. They all went around America.”
