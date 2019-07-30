The opening day of the 119th annual Hobo Days Convention will include a special concert in honor of Hobo King Frog, who passed away this past year.
The concert, being held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, following the Cemetery Walk, is being presented by the folk group, the RIX, featuring members Rick Nestler and Rik Palieri. In addition, they will be attending the Hobo Memorial Service at the Cemetery on Friday morning, also in honor of Hobo King Frog.
Palieri, who was featured on the Grammy-nominated recording, “Singing Through the Hard Times: A tribute to Utah Phillips” and is the author of “The Road Is My Mistress: Tales of a Roustabout Songster,” is a singer, story teller and TV producer.
He first attended the Hobo Convention in the 1990s, at the suggestion of his mentor, Utah Phillips. It was there he first met Hobo King Frog.
“At that convention, I was able to meet many of the old hobos, who are now gone,” Palieri said. “Hobos like Stream-train, Fishbones, Side door Pullman kid, Roadhog USA, Liberty Justice Frog and many more.”
As a musician, Palieri was able to join with the hobo community and was involved in many gatherings, even being honored with a hobo name, Honorary Grand Duke of the New England Hobos.
It was not long after that meeting he started doing his TV show, “The Song Writers Notebook,” during which he started interviewing many of the hobos, like Frog, for his program.
You have free articles remaining.
While at one of the gatherings, he heard Frog had passed away. He then wrote a song in his honor, “Riding the Westbound.”
“It turned out it was a rumor he had died,” Palieri said, “but Frog was delighted and had me sing for him every time out paths crossed.”
In 2009, Palieri was contacted by the American Folk Life Center in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. The Center was interested in his interviews with the hobos, as it was something they were lacking in their collection.
“So, I went to the Library of Congress and started my collection,” he said. “It now has over 364 video interviews.”
Earlier this year, Palieri was told Frog had really passed away and one of Frog’s last requests was for Palieri to return to the Hobo Convention to sing his song.
Currently, RIX is touring with a new album. “It was natural to plan a stop at the Hobo Convention,” he said.
Hobo Queen Minneapolis Jewel is sponsoring their visit and concert at the Convention, before they head to concerts in Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.