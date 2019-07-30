BRITT – There is a new Hancock County District Fair Queen and her name is Liliana Hill.
Competing for the crown of fair queen were Hill, daughter of Jerri Hill; Rebekah Larson, daughter of Marcie Larson; Marissa Eekhoff, first runner-up, daughter of Ryan and Lon Eekhoff and Abigail Pannhoff, daughter of Charlotte Pannhoff.
The four underwent a series of questions and were even required to write a two-minute speech, which they delivered during the contest.
Hill, 17, a senior at West Hancock high school, plans to attend Iowa State University, after graduation, to major in animal science. A member of FFA and 4-H, Hill exhibited poultry and goats at the fair in addition to completing her fair queen duties.
“I’m looking forward to hanging out with my princess,” said Hill. Hill said she strives to take part in anything that involves the fair and building it.
When asked what she would add to the fair if she could, Hill said, “An indoor arena.
“It would be a wonderful opportunity for the fair board because it would bring in visitors year-round and allow more events to be held each year. It would also allow versatility in the type of events, such as car shows and other things that could take place even in bad weather. Rain or shine, nothing would hold up a show or make it so a portion of it would have to be canceled.
“The fair would be making money year-round and it would allow the fair board to add more things to the fairgrounds with the money generated.”
You have free articles remaining.
A resident of Britt, Hill is a member of the National Honor Society, Eagle Buddies, F.C.C.L.A. (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) and FFA. She has been involved with 4-H for nine years as a member of the Britt Broncos. Hill is also a member of the 4-H County Council, the State 4-H Council and will represent the state of Iowa at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia in November.
Hill said if she could have a chance to make one rule everyone had to obey for a day, she would make it so everyone had to be nice to one another.
“No one can say anything bad,” Hill said. “On the street, when people saw one another, they would have to complement each other because smiling is the best medicine.”
Hill’s other question was “What was something everyone looked funny or stupid doing?”
“Laughing,” she said. “Funny things can happen to the face when someone is laughing and it can make others laugh as well.”
An avid 4-H exhibitor, Hill will had exhibits in the child development, communications, purchased-clothing, photography and fashion classes. When asked if she felt fairs were relevant, she nodded enthusiastically.
“I definitely think that in small town Iowa, fairs are still relevant,” Hill said. “They want the best of you and they get it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.