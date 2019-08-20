The Hancock County Health Center's Rehabilitation Department is offering Stepping On, a free, fall and injury prevention program, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays from Aug. 28-Oct. 9, at Hancock County Health System's Wellness Center, located with the HCHS hospital, 532 1st Street NW, Britt.
Classes, which are led by a HCHS health professional with an expertise in rehabilitation services, are highly participative and support building participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and reduce their risk of falls.
The program is suitable for seniors, age 60 and older, who live in their home or independent apartment; can walk without the help of another person; do not use a walker, scooter or wheelchair most of the time indoors and are cognitively intact.
During the course of the program participants will learn simple and fun balance and strength training, the role vision plays in helping maintain balance, how medications can contribute to falls, ways to stay safe when out and about in the community, what to look for in safe footwear and how to check home for safety.
A home visit or follow-up phone call by the program leader to facilitate a follow-through with preventative strategies to assist with home adaptations also is part of the program.
Space is limited, so early registration is recommended by calling HCHS at 641-843-5500.
The program is free to each participant with funding through Elderbridge Agency on Aging and HCHS Foundation.
