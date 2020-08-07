HCHS offers easy-access COVID-19 testing clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning in mid-August, HCHS will open a Respiratory Clinic/COVID-19 Testing Site from its HCHS Garner Medical Clinic, 730 West Third St., and a drive-up testing site from HCHS Community Health Department, which is located downtown Garner.

"HCHS is truly a community partner and leader for health care issues," said Andy Buffington, Hancock and Winnebago counties emergency management director. "HCHS has provided a wealth of community education and local care, including COVID-19 testing."

The identification of an infected person is the first step in preventing the spread, said Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County Public Health Director.

While one can get tested within a clinic, HCHS also is offering drive-through testing from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Britt so people do not have to leave their vehicles. "In fact, an entire family can come in one vehicle and get tested at the same time," Schleuger said, adding that there is very little "if any" wait time.

Getting your results is easier as well. Instead of logging on to a computer, you can request to receive a telephone call. "You can access through your portal, but if you have any questions or concerns, talking to someone during a call can help," Schleuger said.