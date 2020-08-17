HCHS Clinics: Get your back to school physical now

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARNER – As Iowans continue to push through the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain their new sense of normalcy, parents and guardians of school-aged children are reminded that annual physicals and back-to-school immunizations are still important.

To schedule an appointment with a HCHS Clinic provider at any of the four HCHS Clinics call 641-843-5050; or to get a record of your child's immunization record, call HCHS Community Health at 641-923-3676.

According to a report released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, well child visits have declined significantly, causing a delay in required and recommended immunizations, health screenings, and referrals. Statewide, there was a 55.5 percent decrease in the administration of non-influenza vaccines to children ages 4-18 years during March and April 2020 compared to the same months in 2019. April had a 75.0 percent decrease from the previous year, while March had a 37.1 percent decrease.

“Declining immunization rates can cause additional health challenges for our children and second outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases in our community,” said Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County Health System (HCHS) Community Health/Hancock County Public Health Director.