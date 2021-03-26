Haugland Repair opens its doors in Britt

“It is beneficial to the community,” Dale Haugland said. He also believes people like “the fact they don’t have to go out of town” for repairs.

However, with COVID-19 striking just one year into the business’ life, they knew they needed to make some changes. They decided to focus on "pinching pennies" and repair services as the virus induced new challenges on supply distributions.

Much to Dale Haugland’s surprise, the business was not impacted by the outbreak as much as he expected.

“I think part of it was because people wanted to do stuff outside, so they come in to buy weed eaters and lawn and order,” Dale Haugland said. “Because they were going to be outside, they wanted better stuff or they were getting stuff fixedup that was sitting in their garage.”

Family friend, Brian Hiscocks, has also benefited from the business, making purchases from chainsaw blades to power washers.

“There area lot of people out there that have this small engine repair and lawn mower jobs that they are making a living off, but there was a very good demand for these kinds of people to come open a business up,” Hiscocks said.

